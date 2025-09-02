5 binge-worthy shows to watch while waiting for My Life with the Walter Boys season 3

My Life with the Walter Boys is back and better than ever! All 10 episodes of the second season are now available to stream on Netflix, and most people have already made their way through each and every one.

Will there be a My Life with the Walter Boys season 3? Of course! Netflix announced this hit teen show's renewal way ahead of the second season's release. Now it's just a matter of waiting for the new season to drop. The good news is that production has already started on the third installment. Netflix announced this exciting update back in late August.

What's even better is that a 2026 release has already been set. That means we won't have to wait as long as we did for season 2. That was a painfully long wait that no fan should ever have to endure. But thankfully, season 3 is just around the corner with more drama, romance, and unforgettable Walter family moments coming our way!

In the meantime, here are a few binge-worthy shows worth checking out until we see Jackie, Cole, Alex, and the rest of our favorite My Life with the Walter Boys characters back on our screens.

Most drama-filled: Outer Banks

(L to R) Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Chase Stokes as John B, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in episode 408 of Outer Banks | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Outer Banks might not take place on a ranch like in My Life with the Walter Boys, but there's plenty of drama to go around! In this teen action-adventure drama, we follow the Pogues, a close-knit group of working-class teens living in a coastal town, as they hunt for a legendary treasure, confront risky adversaries, and deal with tangled friendships and romantic entanglements. Forget the typical teen troubles of homework and tests. The Pogues often find themselves in life-or-death situations that are difficult to escape.

The cast is made up of Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, and others. There are currently four seasons available to watch on Netflix. A fifth and final season is in the works and is set to premiere sometime in 2026.

Most over-the-top characters: Glee

We just had to include one of the most groundbreaking shows of the 2000s, Glee. This wasn’t just a show about a high school choir. It was a full-on celebration of being different, being ambitious, and sometimes being hilariously awkward. It was different from your typical teen show in that it included over-the-top musical performances that turned every episode into a larger-than-life experience you couldn’t stop watching.

These performances made you want to jump out of your seat, grab a hairbrush, and sing along at the top of your lungs, even if you couldn’t hit a single note. What also made Glee so unforgettable is the way in which it tackled real-life issues like identity, acceptance, friendship, and first love. Yes, this show could be really funny, but it also knew when to get serious.

Set at the fictional William McKinley High School in Lima, Ohio, Glee follows a diverse group of students who join the glee club, New Directions. Together, they navigate the ups and downs of high school while using music and performance to express themselves, build confidence, and celebrate their individuality.

Cory Monteith, Lea Michele, Dianna Agron, Naya Rivera, Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch, Jayma Mays, Kevin McHale, Amber Riley, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, and many others make up the cast. All six seasons are available on Hulu.

Most relatable teen drama: Awkward

Although Awkward can be quite raunchy at times, it's one of the best shows to depict the awkward, messy, and hilarious realities of high school life. From navigating crushes and friendships to dealing with embarrassing moments and self-discovery, the show does a really good job at capturing the ups and downs of adolescence.

Awkward revolves around Jenna Hamilton, a socially awkward high school student whose life changes after an accidental incident is mistaken for a suicide attempt, propelling her into unwanted popularity. Ashley Rickards takes on the lead role of Jenna. Also in the cast are Beau Mirchoff, Nikki DeLoach, Jillian Rose Reed, Brett Davern, Molly Tarlov, Desi Lydic, Jessica Lu, and Greer Grammer. You can stream all five seasons of Awkward on Paramount+.

Most scandalous: Gossip Girl

You thought fitting in at a regular school was hard. Try attending a prestigious high school on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in New York City. Now that's pressure! Gossip Girl follows a group of wealthy, stylish teens whose lives are constantly under the watchful eye of an anonymous blogger, exposing their secrets, scandals, and betrayals.

You don't want to end up on this blogger’s radar because in a world where every move is scrutinized, even the smallest mistake can turn into a major drama that everyone will be talking about. The amazingly talented cast includes Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Taylor Momsen, Ed Westwick, Kelly Rutherford, Matthew Settle, Jessica Szohr, and others.

Gossip Girl seasons 1 through 6 are streaming on HBO Max.

Most inspiring friendships: On My Block

On My Block season 3 Production Still | Kevin Estrada/Netflix

Navigating high school is tough as it is, but try to do it in a rough, inner-city neighborhood. That adds a whole new level of challenge. On My Block throws you right into the lives of a tight-knit group of friends who face everything from crushes and awkward first dates to family drama and the unexpected dangers of their streets. It's funny, heartfelt, and downright addictive. It's definitely a show you won't be able to stop watching once you start.

Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia, Julio Macias, and Peggy Blow are in the cast. You can stream all four seasons of On My Block on Netflix right now.