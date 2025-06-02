Adults season 2 hasn't been confirmed, but FX on Hulu needs to take a chance

There are two new streaming comedy series that everyone seems to be talking about right now, and those are Prime Video's college-set Overcompensating and FX on Hulu's hangout comedy Adults. Both series have a stuck a chord with not only Gen Z audiences but widespread age group that has become obsessed with new voices entering the comedy world and creating something great.

As someone who's almost a decade older than the characters in Adults, it's one of my new favorite comedy series. The series has shades of iconic shows before it, like Broad City, Girls, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (and those aren't demeaning or reductive comparisons). Adults even feels like the punchy little sister of New Girl, who can curse and push the envelope even more.

That's all to say that Adults has all the makings of a long-running, beloved hit series, and that was apparent when the series dropped in full on Hulu on May 29 (episodes are still airing weekly on FX through June 18). After seeing how the first season ended and the vocal support for the show's continuation from it's fans, it's clear that FX and/or Hulu needs to renew Adults season 2.

"ADULTS" -- Pictured (L-R): Amita Rao as Issa, Malik Elassal as Samir, Owen Thiele as Anton, Jack Innanen as Paul Baker, Lucy Freyer as Billie | CR: Pari Dukovic/FX

Adults season 2 needs to happen

Since premiering on Hulu in late May, Adults has ranked on the streamer's top 15 and has been the instant subject of adoration online. Even though the series takes a couple episodes to get cooking (me and most fans agree that episode 3 lights the match), the eight-episode first season is near-perfect, if only far too short. Simply, we need to spend so much more time with these friends.

In a new interview with Collider, creators Rebecca Shaw and Ben Kronengold spoke about the first season and the inspiration behind it, but also chatted about what everybody wants to know about: season 2. While nothing has been confirmed by FX or Hulu as of June 2, the network and streamer definitely need to take the chance on a hilarious new show with a lot of promise.

Here's how Shaw responded when asked if there will be a second season:

"We’re really hoping there will be. We have so many more stories to tell with these characters. We have fallen madly in love with them and want to see what they look like in relationships and out of, and at work, and navigating new friendships, and friendships falling apart. Issa and Paul Baker’s relationship is one that we’ve sort of taken for granted over the course of the first few episodes. I think there’s a lot more to mine there and things that we’re so excited for our audiences to see." —Rebecca Shaw, co-creator

Shaw noted that there's hope that FX and Hulu will renew Adults for season 2 because there are so many unexpected places these characters can go. I mean, after witnessing some of the must surprisingly outlandish situations in the first season, who knows what the writers could come up with for season 2. For a show that's a product of its inspirations, it made sure to be unique in its execution.

Without giving away any spoilers for FX viewers, the first season ends with a twist that you'll never see coming and directly informs what storylines would be tackled in season 2. It's a huge swing for a new show to take, especially one that hinges on our first impressions of these characters. After only eight episodes, we have really embarked on this journey with the whole gang.

Hopefully, FX and Hulu will make an announcement about the show's future before the first season finishes airing on FX on June 18 or will reveal the hopeful renewal shortly after the season wraps airing. Thankfully, Adults has the added bonus of being available to stream in full while also airing on television, which should help boost its ratings. Fingers crossed for some good news soon!

Watch Adults on FX and Hulu.