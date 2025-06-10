Alan Tudyk talks playing 2 characters and directing in Resident Alien season 4

Shapeshifting aliens are causing new chaos on Resident Alien season 4. In the season premiere, titled "Prisoners," we saw two very different versions of aliens both trying to pass as Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle, a human physician in the small town of Patience, Colorardo. And because they're both in the same human vessel, Alan Tudyk of course took on both roles.

Audiences are treated to two entertaining performances from Tudyk as both the Harry we've come to know over the past three seasons and as the shape-shifting Mantid. But what fans might not realize when watching is that Tudyk also directed the season 4 premiere episode. At a panel discussion following the season premiere of the show, he shared that the workload resulted in a "dizzy first couple of episodes."

And when his two characters came face-to-face in the Resident Alien season 4 premiere? Well, that made directing and acting even more of a challenge, especially to keep filming on schedule. "I had two looks, plus directing, and that was really hard," Tudyk said. "We'd have to switch, and I’d have to get the beard off and get the slick-back… trying to make the days was a challenge."

Tudyk praised the cast, crew, and creative team for their support on those especially busy and chaotic days on set. "Everybody was so generous with me," he said. "I've never had an experience where my creativity was so welcome and to me. It is one of the most absolute best parts of this experience to feel like we are a part of this experience and not just a player."

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Prisoners" Episode 401 -- Pictured: Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

Alan Tudyk brings a whole new Dr. Vanderspeigle to life

A stand-out scene in the premiere that especially highlights Tudyk's comedy in his new role as the shape-shifting Mantid is the mating dance sequence. And at the Resident Alien panel discussion, Tudyk revealed that the success of the scene was thanks to his wife, Charissa Barton, who is a choreographer. He playfully gave credit to her and thanked her for being his "in-house choreographer."

As a treat for fans, SYFY has made the entire first episode available on YouTube (including that hilarious dance sequence). You can watch the performances from Tudyk and talented cast of Resident Alien here:

Where to stream Resident Alien season 4

Luckily, fans of Resident Alien have a few choices when it comes to watching new episodes this season. All episodes from seasons 1-3 are already available to stream on Peacock (and with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 97%, it's one of the highest-rated shows on the platform!). This season, new episodes will become available to stream on the platform one week after their broadcast release.

Resident Alien airs Fridays at 11 p.m. on USA Network and SYFY, with episodes available to stream on Peacock one week after they air. Expect new episodes weekly until the season 4 finale on Friday, Aug. 8, which will stream on Peacock Friday, Aug. 15.