Alexandra Breckenridge teases Mel as we've never seen her in Virgin River season 7

When Virgin River returns to Netflix for season 7, we're going to be seeing Mel sport a new look that's unlike what we're used to! The new season of the hit Netflix original romantic drama series remains in production with the cast giving teases on social media from time to time, and the latest from Alexandra Breckenridge previews a change of pace for Mel's career. What could that mean?

In a post on Instagram Stories on Monday, June 16, Breckenridge filmed a video in her trailer before shooting a scene and showed off Mel's wardrobe for an upcoming episode. Rather than wearing the casual clothing we're accustomed to see her in while working at Doc's clinic and the birthing center, Mel dons a set of teal nursing scrubs, which seemed very exciting for the star!

Breckenridge teased fans in the video by saying, "Is there something different about me today that you’ve noticed? Something… scrub-like? I wonder why Alex could be wearing scrubs. I wonder what’s going on... I guess you’re just going to have to wait until season 7 to find out, won’t you? She’s getting her nurse on!" Take a look at Mel's new look for Virgin River season 7 in the photo below!

Alexandra Breckenridge on Instagram Stories | Credit: @alexandrabreck on Instagram

This might be the first time that we've seen Mel in a pair of scrubs in the series, or it's at least the first time we have seen her wearing traditional nurse attire in a very long time. If you're wondering what the big deal is about a nurse practitioner and midwife wearing scrubs, don't forget that season 6 ended with a potentially detrimental shake-up for Doc and his practice that could cause Mel to take her talents to another practice or facility while he's under investigation.

We have yet to see exactly what Doc's practice being under the microscope will mean for season 7 or if Mel will actually have to practice nursing elsewhere. She might not be scrubbing in as a nurse for another doctor, but she could be delivering a baby for her birthing center or even delivering Marley's baby. Season 6 also left us with the cliffhanger that Marley wanted Mel and Jack to adopt her baby after the prospective parents dropped out of the adoption.

There are a lot of options for why Mel could be wearing scrubs in Virgin River season 7, and maybe they're not even as exciting as the ones laid out above. Breckenridge's previous tease about the upcoming season also gave a first look at another "character's" updates appearance. The actress gave a behind the scenes look at Mel and Jack's new home, which was in the process of being built in season 6. We'll be saying goodbye to the cabin in the new season!

As for when we'll be finding out why Mel's wearing scrubs and getting our eyes on Mel and Jack's house for the first time, Breckenridge also recently revealed that season 7 could be coming this year instead of sometime in 2026 as had been previously believed. We'll have to wait and see on all fronts, but the excitement for Virgin River's imminent return is definitely rising.

