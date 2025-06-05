Virgin River season 7 might be coming sooner than we thought

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge, who stars as Mel in the Netflix series, just teased a huge release update about Virgin River season 7. We might not have to wait nearly as long for the new season as we thought.

After Virgin River season 6 hit Netflix in December 2024, we've been expecting a long wait between seasons. Earlier this year, we were bummed to find out, via Deadline, that Virgin River season 7 probably would not be released on Netflix in 2025. Instead, it was reported that Netflix would be holding the new season until 2026.

Well, on June 5, Breckenridge shared a video on her Instagram Stories from the set of Virgin River season 7. In the video, she asked fans to guess when they thought the new season would be released.

"I keep wondering if they're going to put the show out this year," Breckenridge said. "What do you guys think? Probably, right? I mean, if they have it, they'll probably drop it this season — I mean, this year, 2025."

That's the first we've heard, I believe, that Virgin River season 7 could be ready to drop in 2025. Breckenridge revealed that season 7 has almost finished filming. Early reports indicated that the cast and crew would finish filming the new season at the end of June. So, there's a chance they could finish even earlier than thought.

From there, the show moves into post-production. In the past, this cast, crew, and post-production team have cranked out new seasons pretty quickly compared to other Netflix shows. So, if they do wrap on time, they should definitely be ready for release by October or November. Then, it's just up to Netflix to decide when Virgin River season 7 will be released.

Breckenridge also pointed out that she's quite out of the loop with what Netflix is planning for the release of season 7.

"I don't know any information. The last to know," Breckenridge told her followers and fans.

Virgin River season 7 hasn't been teased by Netflix to release in 2025, so that makes me a little worried that Breckenridge could be wrong. But, like, she couldn't be more connected. I'm sure someone on that set knows what the release plan is for the season. Someone has to have an idea if a 2025 release is possible.

There's a chance that Netflix already has plans for season 7 coming in 2026 because of a very full release calendar for the second half of the year, including Wednesday season 2, Stranger Things season 5, The Diplomat season 3, My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, Emily in Paris season 5, The Witcher season 4, and many other shows and movies. We already know that some shows are getting held for 2026, including Bridgerton, The Lincoln Lawyer, Outer Banks, and more.

So, it's really going to come down to preference for Netflix. Do they want Virgin River season 7 to be released in 2026? Would it be better with a late 2025 release? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned for more updates about Virgin River season 7 on Netflix! We'll share more updates when we find out!