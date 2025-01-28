The Night Agent star won't confirm season 3 return (and we're starting to get worried)

After a stellar second season and ending, The Night Agent season 3 is already in the works, but it might be missing one of the two main characters from the first season of the series.

In an interview with Deadline, Luciane Buchanan, who stars as Rose Larkin, revealed that she doesn't know if Rose will be part of season 3. She obviously wasn't going to spoil anything, but that's definitely concerning for Rose fans.

Spoilers ahead for The Night Agent season 2 finale!

Here's what Buchanan told Deadline when she asked about possibily returning for season 3:

"I have no idea, and I can’t spoil anything. I wish I could tell you, but Peter does say ‘No, don’t come looking for me,’ and I don’t think Rose takes well to direction; she does whatever she wants. So you never, never know."

Buchanan wasn't the only person who hinted that Rose might not be back in season 3. Creator Shawn Ryan also chose not to confirm whether Rose was in the season 3 story in an interview with Deadline.

"As it relates to Rose, we’re still figuring all of that out. What I would say is that we don’t want to artificially create a situation where characters have to be part of a specific season on a regular basis. We want to tell the story that feels true in that moment. I am very aware that one of the big strengths of Season 1 — and what I think is a big strength in Season 2 — are Peter and Rose together. I think the relationship is really strong."

So, again, that's not a confirmation that Rose will return. It's not necessarily confirmation that she won't return either, and I guess that's the most troubling part of this.

Rose should definitely return in The Night Agent season 3

The Night Agent. Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin in episode 210 of The Night Agent. Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

Of course, The Night Agent is Peter's story. Although he's hinted at leaving the acting profession in the near future, Gabriel Basso is the lead, but Rose is the catalyst for this story happening at all. Remember, it was her call in the middle of the night and that brought Peter into this story and world, basically. We already know Basso is back for season 3. We have to imagine that Amanda Warren, who plays Catherine Weaver, and Louis Herthum, who plays Jacob Monroe, will be back for season 3.

In the answer to the question where Ryan did not confirm Rose's involvement in season 3, he did confirm Fola Evans-Akingbola, who plays Secret Service Agent Chelsea Arrington, will also be back for season 3. Evans-Akingbola starred in season 1 but only had a small cameo in season 2.

Netflix also announced Jennifer Morrison, David Lyons, Suraj Sharma, Callum Vinson, Stephen Moyer, and Genesis Rodriguez will star in season 3, as well. And, that's why I'm starting to get worried about Buchanan's involvement in the new season.

It shouldn't be a spoiler that Rose is included in season 3! She's like 50% of the show! Some fans probably even like her more than Peter. She's been so influential in this story that it doesn't make sense that she's not on the Night Action payroll at this point. Catherine literally begged her to run surveillance on one of the little missions because she had no one else to do it! I know Rose doesn't like all the Night Agent stuff, but she's a key part of two thwarted terror plots. There should not be a question of whether or not she's important enough to the story to be included.

Peter is basically nothing without Rose. She's the peanut butter to his jelly. Together, they might be all right, but together, they are unstoppable. Why would The Night Agent abandon that formula in season 3? It makes no sense.

I'm hoping this is all a big bluff, and Rose will be right there with Peter at some point in season 3. I don't know if they need to be together all season, but at some point, one of them has to call the other in when the mission gets too much. And, we know that the other will show up because that's what these two characters mean to each other.

We'll keep you posted on Buchanan's potential role in season 3 as we learn more. Production on season 3 is expected to ramp up over the next couple months after getting started at the end of 2024.

Stay tuned for more news about The Night Agent season 3!