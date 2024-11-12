Alice finds out who Brian has been helping in Shrinking season 2 episode 6 (Preview)
Last week's episode of Shrinking was one of my favorites so far this season, even though it ended on a cliffhanger I didn't want! Sean's anger comes out again, and he goes to pick a fight with the construction workers and gets into one thanks to his dad's hurtful words. That man is just so ignorant. So what's set to happen next in Shrinking season 2 episode 6, and when can you start watching?
Shrinking season 2 episode 6, "In a Lonely Place," begins streaming Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 on Apple TV+. Those of you on the east coast have to wait until midnight ET which is when the streaming service releases new episodes. However if you live in other parts of the U.S., then you're in luck. The episode drops a little earlier in the night. Check out the release times below:
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 6
- West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Nov. 5
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 5
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Nov. 5
Get ready, because I have a feeling this is a big episode based on the synopsis of what's to come! Per Apple TV+, Jimmy and Paul, who are now working as a sort of duo therapist team for Sean, will be looking for his dad. What, does he disappear after the little argument with his son? Why would he do that?
Elsewhere, Alice "is surprised to find out who Brian has been spending time with." As we saw at the end of episode 4, Brian sees drunk driver, aka Louis Winston, outside of Jimmy and Alice's home where he wanted to return the wallet Alice had dropped when she confronted him at the coffee shop. It was obvious he was not doing ok, and Brian follows him.
Based on the description and promotional images of the new Shrinking episode, it's clear Brian has been spending more time with Louis and Alice is going to learn about it. Because who else would this be about? And finally, Gaby tries to "keep Liz from sinking." This could perhaps be about Sean and how Liz might be blaming herself for the position he's in right now. There's a lot to unpack here, and we're going to see it all play out soon!
Shrinking season 2 episode 6 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 on Apple TV+.