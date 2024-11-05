Here's what's coming up next in Shrinking season 2 episode 5 on Apple TV+ (Preview)
Shrinking season 2 is new once again this week on Apple TV+, and that means we get to see what happens next for Jimmy, Alice, and the rest of the main characters. As I said in my review for last week's episode, the characters' storylines are even more in-depth and interesting this time around and I truly look forward to a new episode every week. So when can you start watching the new one and what's it all about?
Shrinking season 2 episode 5, "Honesty Era," premieres Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. I love streamers that drop new shows and episodes at midnight Eastern time because that means people like me in the Midwest can actually start watching a bit earlier on Tuesday night! We shared the release times based on time zone below:
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 6
- West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Nov. 5
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 5
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Nov. 5
The title and description of the new episode really have me intrigued and I think it's going to start moving some storylines along even further. So obviously the new Shrinking season 2 episode is called "Honesty Era," and there's quite a few characters that have something to say. Including Alice. Check out the official synopsis below:
"Jimmy helps Alice cope with a huge mistake. Gaby goes home for a family crisis. Liz runs into an old flame."
Alice has two things to come to terms with. The first is sleeping with Conner, who is dating her best friend Summer. The second of course is going to see the drunk driver who caused her mom's car accident. Though if I had to guess, I think Alice is going to want her dad's help with the mistake she made regarding her best friend.
Gaby, as we know, has a complicated family when it comes to her sister and mom. Though we don't know much detail about this dynamic just yet. Perhaps we'll learn more. And based on the promotional images, it looks like Jimmy and Gaby might just make up. Check them all out below!
There's also Brian who at the end of episode 4 it seems like he's going to perhaps befriend drunk driver in a way, seeing as he's really not doing well and might need someone to be there for him. How far will Brian go with this sort of relationship? Will he tell Jimmy sooner rather than later? We'll find out soon!
Shrinking season 2 episode 5 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024 on Apple TV+.