The Madison cast: The Yellowstone spinoff adds four more, including Patrick J. Adams
The Madison is expanding its cast so find out who is joining the new Yellowstone spinoff!
Yellowstone fans are still in flux regarding the fate of the show. The massive Paramount TV hit has had some major upheaval with star Kevin Costner departing after problems with creator Taylor Sheridan. This has led to the upcoming second half of Season 5 being the last for the show.
There had been plans for a continuation with most of the cast and Matthew McConaughey as the new star, but that's still up in the air. However, the network is going ahead with The Madison, a new drama set in the same universe as Yellowstone.
The show focuses on "a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana." It sounds like a classic cultural clash between the posh New Yorkers and the residents of the state.
The series had already announced Michelle Pfeifer would star as Stacy Clyburn, who, following the death of her husband and brother-in-law, moves from Manhattan to Montana to become part of a new family legacy. There are rumors of Kurt Russell joining as the male lead, but that has yet to be confirmed.
However, Deadline has now confirmed several new cast members are joining and here's who's who!
Who is now starring in The Madison?
Per Deadline, Patrick J. Adams, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller and Elle Chapman are all now joining the show as series regulars. While Adams had been rumored as a cast member for a while, this is the final confirmation he's part of the series.
Adams is, of course, best known for his starring role in the USA Network hit Suits, which has seen a resurgence in popularity since hitting Netflix last year. He'll play "Russell McIntosh, a young investment banker who has followed the life path set before him from the start."
Garrett has made movies like Tron: Legacy and starred in shows from Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce to playing Jessica Preston in the first season of The Good Doctor and starred in Firefly Lane. She'll be portraying "Abigail Reese, a resilient and sardonic New Yorker who is a recently divorced mother of two."
Miller is best known for playing child Nova in War For the Planet of the Apes and a variety of low-budget horror films. She's playing "Bridgette, the eldest daughter of Abigail."
Chapman is a newcomer with few notable credits to her name so this will be a big splash for her. She plays "Paige McIntosh, a somewhat self-centered woman who indulges in a luxurious New York lifestyle provided by her parents and investment banker husband (Adams)."
There are still more roles to be cast before production begins, yet adding some great actors like this is a sign The Madison is rolling ahead to be another addition to the Yellowstone universe.
Yellowstone seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.