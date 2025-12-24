All Her Fault season 1 episode 7 recap: the craziest twist we never saw coming

Episode 7 of Peacock's hit drama mystery series All Her Fault is breaks the format to be unlike any other episode of the series. And it completely restructured my opinion on who the true heroes and villains are in the story. We dive into Carrie/Josie's story, and learn why she was driven to do what she did -- and you know what? It all makes perfect sense. Here's what went down in All Her Fault season 1, episode 7.

We jump back in time six years, to when Josie and Kyle are soon-to-be parents, and Josie's determined to be a perfect mother, even if that means spending money she doesn't have on boutique clothes and a fancy bassinet. But when she gets back to the trailer, she sees Kyle being arrested for trafficking drugs, and her world falls apart. Shortly after, we see Josie in a hospital bed, and it's revealed that she tragically lost the baby.

We jump in time a few months to see Josie working as a bartender, and she asks to go with him on his bookie payment collection run to avoid going home to her mother. Their conversation goes well enough that her dad offers to include Josie in on more runs in the future, so she can start earning money of her own. Josie also discovers her dad's fake IDs, which foreshadows how she was able to change her identity to become Carrie.

Josie plots to become Carrie the nanny

Like we've known from the previous episode, Colin's bookie (Rob) was at the vacation house Easter weekend, and we now learn that Josie/Carrie went along with him, and she runs into Milo in the yard, who is playing with Mr. Chips the frog. Josie realizes that she and the little boy both have synesthesia, and when Marissa calls Milo inside, he leaves the stuffed frog behind.

Josie can't get Milo out of her head, and she studies the family, researches them on social media, and starts stalking them in real life. It's now that she starts practicing how to change her identity, inventing the new persona of being "Carrie the nanny". Her mom catches her behavior, and they get in an intense physical altercation, leading Josie/Carrie to be kicked out of the house.

In her first "appearance" as Carrie, we see Jenny hiring Carrie, and Carrie makes quick work of befriending Milo's nanny at school pick-up. She visits Kyle in prison, and tells him that she's planning to take Milo. And we now see exactly what happened at the marathon from Carrie's point of view -- and how she manipulated events so that Kyle could see Milo in person. Kyle is scared by Josie/Carrie's behavior, but realizes there's no convincing her to leave Milo alone. And to help keep them safe, Kyle agrees to help her.

Carrie goes through with the kidnapping

We finally see the kidnapping itself, where Carrie smoothly picks Milo up from school, tosses the GPS tracker out of the window, and hides out with him at a beach house rental. She's prepared with his favorite toys and food, but things aren't as dreamy when Milo starts to get homesick, and when Rob shows up, he begins questioning their every move, unconvinced that they're protected from the police.

Bringing a big wake-up call and a heavy dose of reality to the situation, Carrie moves Milo from the rented house to the motel room, with Kyle and Rob staying behind to clean the place. Kyle is oblivious to how scared Rob is, and thinking that Kyle is too large of a risk, it's Rob who shoots Kyle in the back of the head and dumps his body in the lake.

At the motel, Josie leaves Milo with Rob to run an errand, but when she returns, Rob is dead and Milo is gone. She finds a recording on Rob's phone of an interaction with a man who had shown up at the hotel, but we're left in the dark about what's on the recording. We see Carrie learn that Milo's been reunited with his parents, and that Kyle's body was found in the lake. Everything's been taken from her, and she considers taking her own life as well.

The craziest twist we never saw coming

In the episode's final moments, we see a montage of pieces that had been left out of the story from episode 7. Carrie DID give birth, but to a little boy named Noah. And as she drove them home from the hospital, she and the baby were in a car wreck! Though she was barely conscious, she could still hear Noah crying in his car seat as they waited for the ambulance. We flash to her prison visit with Kyle, and we learn she told him Noah was switched after the accident, and that he was still alive. We flash again to the marathon, where Kyle finally believes her after seeing Milo's face.

Carrie and Kyle didn't kidnap Milo to fill a void because they missed their son, Noah. They took Milo because Milo IS Noah! We end the episode with Josie/Carrie entering the Irvine's home with a gun pointed at Peter, who is on the phone with the detective asking about the name Josephine Murphy. Carrie tells them all that Milo is her son, and we're left on the cliffhanger of Peter still at gun point.

All episodes of All Her Fault are now available to stream on Peacock.