All 6 Non-English Harlan Coben Netflix series ranked from worst to best

Teaming up with Harlan Coben was one of Netflix’s smartest moves when it comes to delivering quality content for mystery and thriller lovers. Coben, known for his addictive novels packed with dark and twisted secrets, jaw-dropping twists, and complex characters, has seen his distinctive storytelling style make a mostly smooth and compelling transition to the screen.

While the English-language series adaptations of his books, such as The Stranger, Stay Close and Fool Me Once, often get the spotlight, Netflix has also been building a lineup of international Coben series in different languages. These non-English adaptations may not always make as much noise as their English counterparts, but some aren't that bad.

I wouldn't argue that they're all on the same level as the English-language hits, but a few of them manage to deliver in some aspects. In fact, there's one particular non-English series adaptation that I personally consider the best show out of Coben's entire collection on Netflix.

If you're curious to know which one that is, you're in for a treat as we're about to take a deep dive into the rankings of all six non-English Coben Netflix series, from worst to best.

Just One Look Production Still Image | Netflix

6. Just One Look (2025)

Episode count: 6

Talented actress Maria Dębska couldn't even save this show that's riddled with plot holes. For there to only be six episodes, it seems like it drags on unnecessarily. I was halfway through the first episode, and was so close to just turning it off. That’s how disjointed and sluggish it felt. The acting definitely wasn't the best either, except for Dębska, which only adds to the overall lack of immersion.

Without strong performances to elevate the weak script and clunky pacing, the series quickly loses any sense of intrigue or emotional weight. Overall, Just One Look isn’t worth your time unless you’re a hardcore Harlan Coben fan determined to watch everything, but even then, you’ll probably be let down by its underwhelming execution.

Official synopsis via Netflix:

"A happily married jewelry designer's world is shattered when she discovers a mysterious old photograph of her husband surrounded by unfamiliar faces. Determined to uncover the truth, she plunges into a web of secrets and lies that threaten her loved ones and force her to question everything she once believed."

Gone for Good Production Still | Netflix

5. Gone for Good (2021)

Episode count: 5

Gone for Good is another Coben series adaptation that just jumps all over the place, struggling to find a coherent rhythm. I personally wasn't too impressed by the first episode, which is usually a tell-tale sign that the show might struggle to hold my attention. There's not enough tension to keep you hooked, and the constant shifting between timelines and characters feels more disorienting than engaging.

The series also struggles from uneven pacing, with some moments dragging on unnecessarily while others feel rushed. If you want to watch a mystery that keeps you intrigued and on edge, Gone for Good may leave you disappointed. I'm just saying!

Official synopsis via Netflix:

"Guillaume Lucchesi, in his thirties, thought he had drawn a line under the terrible tragedy which saw the two people he loved the most die: Sonia, his first love, and Fred, his brother. Ten years later, Judith, whose love has made his life worth living again, suddenly disappears during his mother’s funeral. To find her, Guillaume will have to face all the truths that were hidden from him by his family and friends, as well as those that he’d long decided to ignore. For better, but mostly for worse."

Hold Tight Production Still | Netflix

4. Hold Tight (2022)

Episode count: 6

Hold Tight starts off too slow and takes a while to find its footing, leaving viewers feeling frustrated and disengaged. The initial buildup is overly drawn out, making it hard to stay invested in the characters or the central mystery. And don't get me started on the bad acting. I'm not sure if it's the direction or the cast, but the performances feel wooden and lack the emotional depth needed to make the characters feel real. With weak performances and a lackluster script, the series fails to build any genuine excitement, making it hard to invest in the outcome, much less continue watching.

Here's what Hold Tight is about via IMDb:

"When a young man goes missing soon after his friend dies, life in a tight-knit, affluent Warsaw suburb slowly unravels, exposing secrets and lies."

Soledad Villamil as Ema in Caught | Cleo Bouza/Netflix

3. Caught (2025)

Episode count: 6

Caught is one of the newer Coben series adaptations, but it's not any better than the ones just mentioned. There are plot holes, slow pacing, mediocre to bad acting, and predictable twists. I'm sorry, but this series fails to live up to the tension and excitement that Coben’s books are known for. Instead of keeping viewers on the edge of their seats, it drags on, and the supposed ‘shocking reveals’ just don’t land. If you’re hoping for a gripping mystery, this isn’t the series to watch. However, you should definitely check out the next two shows I'm about to mention.

Official synopsis via Netflix:

"In Argentinian Patagonia's city of Bariloche, journalist Ema Garay rises to prominence in digital media by exposing criminals who manage to evade the law. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Leo Mercer, a respected community figure who becomes the prime suspect in her investigation into the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl. As she searches for the truth, Ema finds herself forced to confront her own demons."

The Woods Production Still | Netflix

2. The Woods (2020)

Episode count: 6

Remember when I said some of the non-English adaptations aren't that bad? Well, The Woods is one of them. Unlike the previous shows just mentioned, this mystery thriller series actually does a good job of using its compelling and intricate narrative to draw you in and keep you hooked until the very end. It also features strong performances from its cast, particularly Grzegorz Damięck, whose portrayal of a grieving Warsaw prosecutor caught in a web of secrets and lies adds a powerful emotional layer to the unfolding mystery.

What's also interesting about The Woods is that although it's a slow-burn, it never feels dull or drawn out. Not once do you feel like the story is dragging or losing momentum. Every scene has a purpose, whether it’s unraveling a piece of the central mystery, deepening the emotional depth, or connecting the past and present timelines in clever and unexpected ways. Overall, this is one Coben series that won't disappoint, and you'll be glad you gave it a try.

Official synopsis via Netflix:

"Set in two time spans: 1994 and 2019, The Woods tells the story of a Warsaw prosecutor, Pawel Kopiński, who is still grieving the loss of his sister from twenty-five years ago – the night she walked into the woods at a summer camp and was never seen again. But now, the discovery of a homicide victim – a boy who vanished along with Pawel's sister – reveals evidence that links him to her disappearance. As hope rises that his sister could still be alive, dangerous secrets from his family's past threaten to tear apart everything that Pawel has been trying to hold together."

Mario Casas as Mateo Vidal and José Coronado as Teo Aguilar in The Innocent | Netflix

1. The Innocent (2021)

Episode count: 8

In my opinion, The Innocent is the best Coben Netflix series, and once you start watching, you'll understand where I'm coming from. It's a show that's truly worthy of being placed among the best thrillers on Netflix. From the very beginning, it grabs your attention with its intricate plot and keeps you on edge with each new, unpredictable twist.

And the acting? You don't need to worry about that, because the amazingly talented Mario Casas stars in the leading role, delivering a performance that is both gripping and emotionally charged. The supporting cast carries their weight as well, with each actor contributing significantly to the show’s overall intensity. Simply put, this series is a must-watch for anyone who loves a good thriller. I'm telling you. I won't lead you astray on this one.

Official synopsis via Netflix:

"One night, Matt innocently tried to break up a fight and ended up an homicide. Now, nine years later, he’s trying to start from scratch with Olivia, his wife. A shocking call from Olivia’s phone while she’s on a business trip unsettles Matt, and he will start a frenetic race to discover the truth. His innocence will be questioned again, this time by Lorena, a police inspector investigating a suicide case."

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we will continue to cover more upcoming Coben Netflix series!