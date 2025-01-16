All the surprising cameos you missed in XO, Kitty season 2

XO, Kitty is back! The brand-new second season is now streaming on Netflix, and in it, we see Kitty make her return to South Korea for her second semester at KISS. After being expelled and spending her month-long winter break in Portland, Kitty gets a second chance to re-enroll at KISS, thanks to Yuri pulling some strings. This time, she’s determined to focus on herself—no more drama, no more meddling in others' lives.

Kitty plans to dedicate herself to her studies and learn more about her mom. However, sticking to this plan proves difficult when she’s still hung up on the girl she can't forget from last semester. Yuri helped her discover her bisexuality, and as much as she tries to get over her crush, the feelings remain intense, making it nearly impossible for Kitty to stay focused on anything other than her unresolved emotions.

Then, there are her complicated feelings for Min Ho and her ex-boyfriend Dae, who is still heartbroken over their split. Kitty and all of her friends at KISS find themselves in several unexpected situations this season. But luckily for Kitty, she receives support from a very dear friend. You might recognize this friend if you watched the To All the Boys movies, aka the film trilogy XO, Kitty is a spinoff of. He's one of three cameos you can expect in XO, Kitty season 2. Don't worry! We shared a list of all the surprising cameos right below.

Spoilers from XO, Kitty season 2 ahead!

(L to R) Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky in episode 206 of XO, Kitty | Park Young-Sol/Netflix

Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky

Noah Centineo, who played Peter Kavinsky in the To All the Boys film series, is the first major cameo in XO, Kitty season 2. Peter is the boyfriend of Kitty's older sister, Lara Jean, whom Kitty played a key role in bringing together in the To All the Boys movies. Through his relationship with Lara Jean, Peter also became close with Kitty. He makes his first appearance in the sixth episode of XO, Kitty season 2, titled "Kiss and Make Up."

During a brief trip to South Korea for a lacrosse tournament, Peter stops by to visit Kitty, who is struggling to sort out her feelings for Yuri while also questioning whether her roommate might be plotting revenge on Min Ho's dad. While conversing, he gives Kitty a bunch of letters that Lara Jean found at their grandmother's house. He explains that they're letters Simon sent to their mom. Kitty is eager to read them, but she makes it clear to Peter that her goal is to help him find a gift for Lara Jean.

They go to a small gift shop, where they run into Min Ho. It's obvious that Min Ho is jealous, thinking that something is going on between Kitty and Peter. Peter even tells this to Kitty, who brushes him off. Before they part ways, they agree to meet up again for coffee before Peter leaves for Tokyo.

Later in the episode, Kitty and Peter catch up over coffee. Kitty opens up to Peter about a heated argument she had with Min Ho regarding his girlfriend, Stella. Peter then reassures her, affirming that she was right to share what she had discovered, even if it might've hurt Min Ho. His words are exactly what Kitty needed, and they share a comforting embrace before going their separate ways.

Janel Parrish as Margot Covey, Anna Cathcart as Kitty Covey, Lana Condor as Lara Jean Covey in To All the Boys: Always and Forever | Juhan Noh/Netflix

Janel Parrish as Margot Covey

Janel Parrish is the other major cameo in XO, Kitty season 2. She played Margot Covey, Lara Jean and Kitty's oldest sister, in the To All the Boys films. She reprises this role in the spinoff series in a cameo appearance. After Kitty’s great-aunt learns the truth about her sister and realizes their years of estrangement were based on a misunderstanding, Kitty comes up with a plan to reunite them.

In the season 2 finale, titled "Sealed with a Kiss," Margot video calls Kitty and tells her that their grandmother is willing to travel to South Korea to finally reunite with her sister. Margot also decides to join the trip to meet her long-lost relatives before starting her new job in Scotland. Later in the episode, Min Ho offers Kitty his dad's private jet to fly her grandmother and Margot to South Korea.

Margot finally makes her appearance at the end of the episode when she, Kitty, and their grandmother arrive in Bukjeon to visit their distant relatives. After walking into their great-aunt's house, Kitty and Margot are greeted by their cousin Jiwon, who is performing a jesa ritual for their late mother.

As their grandmother and great-aunt chat in the background, Margot has a moment with Kitty. She tells her that she's the most like their mom and that she would be so proud of her. Before joining their grandmother and great-aunt, Kitty opens up to Margot about how South Korea has become a meaningful place to her since her arrival, and she doesn't want to leave. Margot reassures her that maybe she won’t have to, bringing a smile to Kitty’s face.

Peniel D. Shin at Incheon Airport | Han Myung-Gu/GettyImages

Peniel as Joon Ho

Peniel is the only cameo in XO, Kitty season 2 who didn’t appear in any of the To All the Boys movies. He’s considered a celebrity cameo, as he is a member of the South Korean boy band BtoB. In the teen series, he plays the role of Joon Ho, Min Ho's older half-brother and a bestselling artist. Although Joon Ho is mentioned multiple times throughout season 2, he doesn't make his appearance until the season finale, and it's a brief one.

On the night of Mr. Moon's big reality competition show, Joon Ho arrives to give a special performance. Just before taking the stage, he confides in his dad, telling him that fame means nothing if he can't be with the backup dancer he fell in love with and got pregnant. Initially, Mr. Moon disagrees, but his perspective shifts after Min Ho steps in to make him see reason.

During his performance, Joon Ho announces to the audience that he wants to introduce the love of his life. At that moment, his backup dancer and girlfriend, Eunji, walks out. Joon Ho then reveals her pregnancy to the crowd before getting down on one knee to propose. After Eunji accepts, they share a kiss, and she exits the stage so Joon Ho can continue his performance.

All eight episodes of XO, Kitty season 2 are streaming now only on Netflix.