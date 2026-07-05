All 5 Yellowstone shows ranked from worst to best

Taylor Sheridan has built himself into a one-man producing empire. Sheridan has a ton of good shows on Paramount+ and Prime Video that are getting major attention, and while Sheridan is criticized for his ego, he can back it up with his success. Far and away, the big one is Yellowstone. Sheridan’s neo-Western drama was a sensation when it debuted, sparking an entire franchise.

With five shows connected to this world, it’s a good time to rank them. Note these are only the key Yellowstone series, not ones like it, such as Landman. It’s interesting how each show has its own special theme and flavor, a setting and characters that stand apart while connected to the overall world of the Dutton clan.

We ranked all five Yellowstone shows from worst to best.

"Playing with Fire" -- CBS Original Series MARSHALS, scheduled to air on Sunday, May 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). Pictured (L-R): Riley Green as Garrett and Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. Photo: Cam McLeod/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

5. Marshals

On the one hand, Marshals has been a decent sequel to Yellowstone thanks to the focus on Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, who’s joined the U.S. Marshals in Wyoming. This gives the character far more to do than on Yellowstone, proving his grit even as he mourns his late wife and raises their son. It’s great to see him in a heroic light and still addressing the issues of the reservation with other Yellowstone faces like Chairman Thomas Rainwater and Mo. It's also intriguing to watch these crimes unfold in a wilderness setting.

On the other hand, the series ranks lowest, as it’s less pure Yellowstone and more of a standard CBS procedural. Sure, there are callbacks to the parent series with mentions of John and Kayce's own dark past, as well as Kayce fighting to redeem the family legacy. Yet the show focuses more on “case of the week” storylines, and while the supporting cast is good, it’s still more network fare than the streaming appeal that makes the other Yellowstone shows stand out. Season 2 hopefully picks it up a bit to fit the Yellowstone vibe.

(L-R): Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in Dutton Ranch, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

4. Dutton Ranch

It may be a bit early to judge Dutton Ranch, given it’s just wrapped up its first season. However, it’s not hard to enjoy this fine successor to the original Yellowstone. It works thanks to how it centers the tale on Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser), who have to move to Texas after a terrible ranch fire. As they establish a new home, the pair are soon drawn into the conflict among the region's other power players, which has them resorting to old tricks to get ahead.

Reilly and Hauser are as compelling as ever as the couple, Hauser’s gruff determination matched by Beth’s wicked cunning and willingness to do what it takes to succeed. There’s a fantastic supporting cast that includes Annette Bening as the matriarch of a rich family, Ed Harris as her right-hand man, and plenty of backstabbing from her two sons. That’s not to mention Carter falling in with Bening’s granddaughter to give fans the same steamy passion of Yellowstone. The plots are a bit slow at first but amp up as the season goes on to be captivating. If the second season is even better, this show may rise up the ranks in the future.

Yellowstone

3. Yellowstone

It may seem odd to put the show that started it all halfway on the list. Yet it can’t be ignored that while Yellowstone had a strong start, it faltered in the last seasons. At first, it was a stunning drama with Kevin Costner’s star power well used as John Dutton, anchoring this modern-day Western beautifully. The rest of the cast playing his family and foes also gelled well with shocking twists and juicy storylines, and the audience ate it up. True, there are some discussions on how the series treated female and minority characters, yet for the most part, it was great.

However, the last two seasons didn’t quite match the early years' power. Some storylines became trite and distracting (Piper Perabo never quite worked as John’s firebrand lover), and the characters could become grating. Costner’s infamous exit meant John was absent for the final season, a blow the show never recovered from. Its premature end was decent yet felt lacking as the off-camera drama outdid what was on screen. While Yellowstone kicked off the franchise, it didn’t maintain the same quality throughout its run, leaving it in the middle.

L to R Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara in season 2 , Episode 4 of 1923 streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit:Trae Patton/Paramount+

2. 1923

Any show starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren has to rank highly, so 1923 fits second on the ranking of Yellowstone shows. The setting in between the World Wars and amid Prohibition adds a different edge to the tale, with Ford using his age as the patriarch Jacob fighting for his family amid the changing times (an intriguing mirror to John’s later struggles). Mirren is just as steely as the show doesn’t back down from addressing the racism of the period, particularly through Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves). It's also fascinating seeing how the classic Old West was giving way to the 20th century, even as it retained the same brutal aura.

The real reason to watch is Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, one of the most compelling heroes in the entire saga. His adventurous spirit and sparkling romance with Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) energize the show with beautiful banter. It always feels alive with them, especially in season 2, as they fight to get to one another across a bitter winter landscape. Throw in Timothy Dalton at his evil best as a rival mogul and some fantastic fights, and this proves the Yellowstone formula works in any era.

Pictured: Isabel May as Elsa and Faith Hill as Margaret of the Paramount+ original series 1883. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.

1. 1883

This show isn’t just the best Yellowstone spinoff, but it's one of the finest TV Westerns to ever air. Showcasing how the Dutton clan got its start, it benefits from a stunning cast that includes country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill showing serious acting chops. They’re matched by the supporting cast of Isabela May, LaMonica Garrett, and Western veteran Sam Elliot, among others. That’s not mentioning cameos from Billy Bob Thornton, Graham Greene, Rita Wilson, and even Tom Hanks. It’s a near-perfect Western with all the motifs of gunfights, long rides, battling the elements, and more.

The 10-episode series shows the West as it once was, with conflicts with Native Americans, small towns, and a pioneer spirit that’s infectious. The characters shine, so when one suffers a tragic fate, you truly feel it. The only complaint is that it was intended to go just one season when there was so much potential for the saga to grow. Even if you’re not a fan of the other shows, 1883 is a series any Western fan would love.

Yellowstone is streaming on Peacock. 1883, 1923, Dutton Ranch, and Marshals stream on Paramount+.