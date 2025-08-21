Apple TV+ announces new season of hit comedy premieres very soon

Tune in. Tune on. Wiig out. Apple TV+ is taking audiences back to the exclusive Palm Royale Country Club, where we'll once again follow Maxine Dellacorte, played by the hilarious Kristin Wiig, as she works to desperately repair her reputation.

AppleTV+ revealed Palm Royale season 2 premieres on Nov. 12, 2025!

We were left on a cliffhanger at the end of Palm Royale's first season, not knowing Robert's fate after he figured out Norma's true identity, but was then accidentally shot by Mary.

Heading into season 2, Maxine must face the aftermath of her disastrous Beach Ball party -- and all the scandalous remarks she made about everyone from the club in her speech! Apple TV+ has teased that we'll see Maxine "draw on her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove once and for all that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town."

We expect there to be bigger scandals, bigger parties, and a lot more detective work on Maxine's part to find the blackmail she'll need to try and take over the town. Much of the main cast from season 1 is expected to return (including Ricky Martin), and season 2 will also see Vicki Lawrence, John Stamos, and Patti Lapone round out the ensemble.

How to watch Palm Royal season 2

Kristen Wiig in "Palm Royale," premiering March 20, 2024 on Apple TV+.

Palm Royale season 2 will only be available to watch on the Apple TV+ streaming platform, with 10 episodes each released weekly. Even though many other shows will skip weeks or take a short hiatus around a holiday, Palm Royale will continue to release weekly on Wednesdays with no breaks from its premiere on November 12 through to its finale episode on January 14.

Just like other original Apple TV+ shows, it's expected that new episodes will drop on the platform at 12:00 a.m. ET on their release date, so if you live on the West Coast, you'll actually be able to watch episodes at 9:00 p.m. PT the night before! Here is the release schedule for Palm Royale season 2:

Episode Release Date Episode 1 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 12 Episode 2 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 19 Episode 3 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 26 Episode 4 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 3 Episode 5 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 10 Episode 6 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 17 Episode 7 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 24 Episode 8 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 31 Episode 9 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 7 Episode 10 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 14

Apple has not yet released a trailer for the upcoming season, but I'm very excited to see what kind of antics Maxine will be getting into to earn herself a spot back at the club. Check back with Show Snob for more news, updates and first-looks at the series ahead of its premiere this fall.

