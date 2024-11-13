Bad Sisters season 2 is here! Don't miss an episode with our guide
The Garvey sisters are back in Bad Sisters season 2, and we're so excited to have this group of hilarious siblings on our screens once again. The first season of the Apple TV+ series felt fresh, mysterious, and darkly comedic. All wrapped into one! And I'm sure the next chapter of this story will be the same.
The second season is currently streaming the first two episodes as Bad Sisters season 2 premiered Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 with a double drop on Apple TV+. However going forward, we'll get one new episode each week until the finale on Dec. 25. What a great Christmas gift for us fans! There's a total of 8 episodes this season. Check out the release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - Nov. 13
- Episode 2 - Nov. 13
- Episode 3 - Nov. 20
- Episode 4 - Nov. 27
- Episode 5 - Dec. 4
- Episode 6 - Dec. 11
- Episode 7 - Dec. 18
- Episode 8 (finale) - Dec. 25
How to sign up for Apple TV+
What I like about Apple TV+ is that there's no ads, and the streaming service is affordable overall compared to other platforms. It's only $9.99/month to subscribe. Plus, if you just want to try it out to see if you like the shows offered on the streamer, you can sign up for the free 7-day trial first.
- Go to the Apple TV+ sign up page
- Create an account with an email and password
- Enter payment information
- Start watching Bad Sisters!
As mentioned above, the first two episodes of Bad Sisters season 2 are now streaming. In episode 1, "Good Sisters," we see the story pick up two years after the death of the awful John Paul. Of course as we remember, Grace is the one who killed her abusive husband and Roger helped her with the body. Everyone's happy and moving on with their lives, including Grace getting remarried, "until a grisly discovery puts them back under suspicion," per the synopsis.
Then in season 2 episode 2, "Penance," Grace is not in such a good place anymore after seeing her so happy in the premiere episode. Which is so sad after everything she's been through. Detectives Loftus and Houlihan investigate the "grisly discovery" mentioned above and that puts pressure on Grace, leading to her behavior becoming "increasingly erratic," according to the description. Plus, Roger's sister Angelica "stirs tensions."
Bad Sisters season 2 streams new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.