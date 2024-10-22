Bad Sisters season 2 trailer teases the Garvey gals involved in another murder (Watch now!)
Oh my goodness, I am just so excited for Bad Sisters season 2 to come out already! And now with the release of the trailer of the new season, the anticipation is multiplied even more. And the video actually teases quite a bit and gives away just enough to have us wondering what could be coming next.
The Garvey sisters have definitely been missed, and it's almost time for us to reunite with them once again. Bad Sisters season 2 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+. After that, one new episode will be released until the finale on Christmas Day - Wednesday, Dec. 25. There's a total of 8 episodes this season. Check out the trailer below and then we'll dive into it!
Alright, first let's see what the synopsis tells us and match that up with what's been revealed in the Bad Sisters season 2 trailer. The story takes place two years after John Paul's death - or actually murder. Life is good, that is until "past truths resurface," per the synopsis. They may not be able to get away with the murder forever. Or will they?
As the trailer shows, it seems like Grace confesses to her new husband, Ian, that she killed John Paul. Then, he's disappeared for two days. Hmm. Did he get away to process this information, or is it like what Bibi says and maybe Grace's thirst for blood continues. There's another dead body and somehow the sisters are involved in this one too. Did she murder another husband to cover up her crime of the first?
Plus, it looks like Roger is going to have a much bigger role to play in the second season. Especially since he's the one who helped Grace move John Paul's body. Though that pesky sister of his, played by actress Fiona Shaw, is definitely keeping a close eyes on the Garvey sisters. Oh no!
There's so much goodness to come, I can't wait. The chemistry between this cast works so well and that's one of my favorite things that I liked in Bad Sisters season 1. I can't wait to see more of this dark comedy soon. The series stars Sharon Hogan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson.
