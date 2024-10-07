One of the Garvey sisters is getting married based on the Bad Sisters season 2 first-look images!
Could the Garvey sisters just catch a break in Bad Sisters season 2? Though it seems like they've been living a blissful life for the past two years following John Paul's death, it looks like the incident is going to come back to haunt them in the second season. Though before that, there is still some more happiness in store!
Guess who's getting married? That would be Grace! Apple TV+ has shared some first-look images from season 2, which premieres Wednesday, Nov. 13. And in multiple of them, we see Grace looking as beautiful as ever in a white dress and a huge smile on her face. After everything she's gone through, she definitely deserves to be happy. And hopefully this time, she's found a true gentleman.
Per Vanity Fair, it does sound like he is. Grace is set to marry new character Ian, played by Owen McDonnell who is a "supportive, gentle man." Yay! But unfortunately it's not going to be smooth sailing forever for the Garvey sisters. As the synopsis reveals, a discovery by police from John Paul's death causes the ladies to be back on the authorities' radar. Oh no! And we actually see a peek of that with newcomers Thaddea Graham as detective Una Houlihan and Barry Ward as her supervisor Fergal Loftus.
There's another intriguing new cast member and character who will be featured in Bad Sisters season 2, and that's Fiona Shaw as Angelica, Roger's "nosy church lady" sister, per Vanity Fair. And she's going to be happy to get on the sisters' nerves, as if they need any more of that after what they went through with John Paul. If you remember from the first season, Roger is the one who helped Grace after she strangled John Paul and so he's in on what really happened that day. So if police are looking into John Paul's death once again, Roger might also be in trouble.
Even with all the challenges coming their way, I know that these bad sisters will get through it all together! And I'm actually really excited to see what comes next in their lives and in this story. I love how the show is so good at being a dark comedy. It hits all those funny beats so well. And though there's quite a few new cast members on board in season 2, don't you worry. All of the Garvey sisters are back - Sharon Horgan as Eva, Anne-Marie Duff as Grace, Eva Birthistle as Ursula, Sarah Greene as Bibi and Eve Hewson as Becka! Check out the rest of the first-look images below.
Bad Sisters season 2 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+.