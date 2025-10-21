Beloved Apple TV comedy series returns with new season later than expected

Apple TV (skip the plus!) has a number of fan-favorite hit shows to its name, and there are so many that we can't wait to see back with new seasons. Palm Royale and Your Friends & Neighbors are two of best series with both humor and drama that are headed back with second seasons. We're also waiting on the triumphant return of Ted Lasso, but another hit comedy just set a release date.

Fresh off its latest batch of Emmy Award nominations, Shrinking season 3 officially has a release date on the calendar. Unfortunately, it's a bit later than fans would have hoped for or expected. Based on when the new season started filming and wrapped production, we had been keeping our fingers crossed for a premiere before the end of the year. Well, no such luck!

Shrinking season 3 premieres in January 2026 on Apple TV

Apple TV announced that Shrinking season 3 premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. The heartfelt comedy kicks off the new year of original content on Apple's streamer with a one-hour season premiere episode, which appears to be the show's longest episode yet. From there, Apple will release one new episode of 11-episode season 3 weekly through the season finale on April 8, 2026.

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in "Shrinking," now streaming on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

Jason Segel returns as grieving therapist Jimmy Laird as he continues to break the rules with his patients and work alongside his brash colleague Paul Rhoades, played to perfection by Harrison Ford. The season 3 cast also includes Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller, and Ted McGinley.

Ted Lasso star and co-creator Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, and Segel's How I Met Your Mother costar Cobie Smulders return as guest stars. Shrinking season 3 also welcomes new guest stars Jeff Daniels, Sherry Cola, Isabella Gomez, Candice Bergen, and Michael J. Fox. Roles are being kept under wraps, but Fox's return to acting reunites him with creator Bill Lawrence, whom he worked with on sitcom Spin City.

Shrinking season 3 began filming in February 2025 and wrapped up production back in July, as revealed with a speech given by Ford on set as shared by Apple TV on social media. Because the season wrapped production back in the summer, we had imagined that the series would be able to make a premiere sometime before 2025 came to an end, but that's not the case now.

Since premiering in January 2023, Shrinking has been released annually, though season 2's October 2024 premiere was just a hair shy of a two-year wait. Since season 2 finished airing on Dec. 24, 2024, the wait for season 3 will technically be a little more than one year, but from the premiere date, it's later than most fans would have liked. Thankfully, Shrinking will be back with laughs very soon!

Along with sharing the exciting Shrinking season 3 release date news, Apple TV also dropped a handful of first-look images from the new episodes and gave a first look at Segel, Ford (above), Williams, Wayans Jr., McGinley, Miller, Urie, Tennie, and more. Check out the photos:

Jason Segel and Lukita Maxwell in "Shrinking," now streaming on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

Jessica Williams and Damon Wayans Jr. in "Shrinking," now streaming on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

Devin Kawaoka and Michael Urie in "Shrinking," now streaming on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

Ted McGinley and Christa Miller in "Shrinking," now streaming on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

Ted McGinley and Luke Tennie in "Shrinking," now streaming on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

