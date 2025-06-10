Shrinking season 3 will bring back a key guest character for Jimmy's storyline

Shrinking has seen quite a few guest stars and characters in the first two seasons already. Some have had bigger and more recurring roles, while others were introduced briefly, There was so much story to tackle in the second season, though Jimmy is finally growing, grieving, and learning to forgive himself the way he broke down and wasn't there for Alice after his wife Tia, and her mother, died in the car crash. Through it all, of course that does mean his love life was on pause. Though that might change going into season 3.

According to TVLine, actress Cobie Smulders is set to return in Shrinking season 3 as Sofi. This is a big sign for Jimmy, and the news outlet even says that she's coming back as "a romantic interest." This we figured after sparks clearly started flying between Jimmy and Sofi when they met. There was an obvious connection there from the start.

If you remember, Smulders' first and only appearance in season 2 was episode 10, "Changing Patterns." Jimmy was looking for the perfect 18th birthday gift in the form of a car for Alice, looking for a Mini Cooper that was similar to Tia's. That leads him to Sofi, a divorced mother who is selling a Mini Cooper.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

What the return of Cobie Smulders' Sofi means for Jimmy in Shrinking season 3

The casting of Smulders was also a treat for How I Met Your Mother fans as both Segel and the actress starred on the sitcom together. So the episode also served as a HIMYM onscreen reunion, which is always so fun to see! I'm actually excited about Sofi coming back. Though it seemed like we'd see more of her, it wasn't confirmed until now.

With the theme of Shrinking season 3, which is currently filming, being about moving forward, the timing and return of this key guest character definitely makes sense for Jimmy and where he is emotionally at this point. He's still healing, though he made some really big steps in season 2. And now with Alice probably going off to college, there's major changes happening for everyone.

I wouldn't mind a Jimmy and Sofi pairing, and seeing how he could navigate a new relationship as he's still grieving the big love he had, and still has, for Tia. I think this presents interesting emotional challenges for Jimmy that will further his character development.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Shrinking season 3 on Apple TV+.