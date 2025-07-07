The best Ginny & Georgia episodes to rewatch when you need a good cry

Ginny & Georgia might be a comedy-drama series, but many times the show is anything but lighthearted, diving deep into raw emotions, painful secrets, and moments that hit unexpectedly hard. Whether it’s a tense mother-daughter confrontation or a quiet breakdown behind closed doors, the show isn’t afraid to explore the messy, emotional side of life.

These powerful moments create some of the most tear-jerking episodes, perfect for when you need a good cry and a little emotional release. If you’re ready to grab the tissues, here are the best Ginny & Georgia episodes that will pull at your heartstrings and leave you reaching for comfort. They are guaranteed to hit you right in the feels. Don't say we didn't warn you!

Spoilers ahead from Ginny & Georgia seasons 2 and 3!

(L to R) Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller, Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller in episode 310 of Ginny & Georgia | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Ginny & Georgia season 2 episode 6

Just the thought of this episode gives me chills. While viewers are already aware that Ginny has been self-harming, Georgia doesn't discover the truth until episode 6, when she comes across Ginny’s journal and reads the heartbreaking entries where her daughter has been detailing her emotional pain and the moments she’s burned herself. Georgia then calls Zion to discuss it with him, but finds out that he already knew. Overwhelmed by betrayal and heartbreak, she bursts into Ginny's room and insists that Ginny show her the burn marks.

It's Georgia breaking down and blaming herself that makes the scene so gut-wrenching. Georgia always tries to stay strong, keeping up her tough exterior and doing whatever it takes to protect her kids. But in this moment, all of that crumbles. We see her raw, vulnerable, and completely overwhelmed by the fear that she’s failed as a mother. This moment brings her and Ginny closer.

Ginny & Georgia season 2 episode 8

Episode 8 features two highly emotional moments that will leave you in tears. This episode is all about Marcus and his depression. We finally know why he's been acting distant, withdrawn, and emotionally checked out towards Ginny and others. He's been silently battling a deep sadness, and it's how he explains it in his narration at the beginning of the episode that's especially powerful. His words paint a vivid picture of the loneliness and numbness that have consumed him, giving viewers an intimate glimpse into his internal struggle.

The other tear-jerking moment happens at the end of the episode when Marcus breaks up with Ginny. As much as Marcus wants to be with Ginny, he knows he can’t give her the love and support she deserves while he’s fighting his own battles. So, he makes the tough decision to end things. It was really hard to watch Ginny's heartbreak and confusion as she struggled to understand why Marcus was pushing her away.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 episode 5

The fifth episode of Ginny & Georgia season 3 has this one particularly heartbreaking scene at the end, and it hits so hard emotionally that you can’t help but feel every ounce of Georgia's pain and struggle. In the episode, Zion and Gil decide to team up to gain custody of their kids while Georgia is on house arrest awaiting her trial.

But it's how social services comes barging into Georgia's house, removing Ginny and Austin, that truly breaks your heart. As the authorities drag Ginny and Austin away, Georgia is shown yelling and pleading desperately for their release. What's even more heartbreaking is when Georgia spots Zion and Gil nearby, and she puts two and two together, realizing they must have worked together to make this happen. While she expected Gil to betray her, the realization that Zion is involved as well cuts even deeper.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 episode 7

We find out in the previous episode that Ginny is pregnant, but now it's time for her to tell her mom. That's a tough conversation to have. Ginny wasn't trying to get pregnant on purpose. She was just having fun and trying to take her mind off everything going on in her life. However, she ends up pregnant by Wolfe and doesn't know what to do next. Sadly, she can't speak to her mom because Georgia is banned by the authorities from seeing her. But luckily, she has good friends, and Max sneaks her into her mom's house.

Georgia takes one good look at a nervous Ginny, and it's evident on her face that she knows what's wrong. Ginny comes clean about being pregnant, and they share a really raw and vulnerable moment. Although Georgia didn't want this for Ginny, her love and support are unwavering, and she immediately shifts into protective mode. Georgia might have made some bad decisions in her life, but no one can say she doesn't fight fiercely for the people she loves, especially when they need her most.

(L to R) Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller in episode 302 of Ginny & Georgia | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Ginny & Georgia season 3 finale

Throughout the third season, Marcus struggles really badly with his depression. He starts drinking heavily and skipping class. But it's near the end of the season 3 finale when things come to a head. Marcus gets really intoxicated at Brodie's party, and Max brings him back home. As they walk through the door, they notice their parents sitting in the living room.

Marcus looks at them and can see the disappointment on their faces. He then has a complete meltdown, repeatedly yelling out that he hates himself. Ellen and Max stare at him in sadness while his dad drags him away to his room. It's seeing Marcus completely break down, and the looks on Max and Ellen's faces that will have you reaching for the tissues. The sad music playing in the background only amplifies the raw intensity of the moment, making it impossible not to feel the weight of Marcus’s pain and the heartbreak of those who love him.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for any new updates on Ginny & Georgia season 4!

