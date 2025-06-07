Ginny & Georgia creator knows exactly who the father is in season 3 paternity mystery

Ginny & Georgia season 3 is now streaming on Netflix, and boy, does it deliver on all the drama, secrets, and unexpected twists that fans live for. One of the biggest questions that fans are left with this season revolves around a paternity mystery. Viewers are left guessing who could possibly be the father of a particular character's new baby. Although we might not know yet, show creator Sarah Lampert has made it clear that she does.

Major spoilers are ahead from Ginny & Georgia season 3.

(L to R) Raymond Ablack as Joe, Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller in episode 306 of Ginny & Georgia | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

At the end of Ginny & Georgia season 3, Georgia is finally set free and cleared of Tom Fuller's murder after Ginny and Austin find a way to pin it on Gil. Grateful for her freedom, Georgia makes an emotional promise to Ginny that she’s ready to change and leave her old ways behind.

For a moment, it seems like things might finally be looking up. But the next morning, a quiet moment in the kitchen hints that something isn’t quite right. Georgia strolls in, grabs a carton of milk from the fridge, and drinks straight from it.

While this might seem like a small, even mundane action, it immediately raises a red flag for Ginny. It's completely out of character for her mom, and knowing that Georgia once told her that she drinks milk whenever she's pregnant, Ginny’s eyes widen in shock. She turns around in her chair and points it out to her mom, who then stops drinking and freezes. Uh oh!

So, who's Georgia's new baby daddy? Zion is Ginny’s dad, and Gil is Austin’s. We’re certain neither of them is the father, as Georgia and Zion are now strictly co-parents with no romantic involvement, and there’s absolutely no romance between her and Gil. So, who else could it be?

Ginny & Georgia creator Sarah Lampert and showrunner Sarah Glinski spoke with Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview and revealed that they do know who the father is, although it took some time to reach a final decision. Lampert explained that they started the season 4 writers' room knowing exactly whose baby it would be, but then debated and changed their minds. However, they eventually settled on a choice.

"What's so fun about working with such talented writers is how Glinski and I entered this season is we were like, "Okay, we know whose baby it is. Change our mind." Then we spent a whole day with the writers, and it was contentious. There was a debate over how the storylines could go based on whose baby it was and all that. But no, we've landed on whose baby it is. I'll say that." - Sarah Lampert

The baby’s father could only be one of two people: Paul or Joe. These are the only two characters we saw Georgia sleep with this season. She slept with Paul after she tricked him into thinking she was pregnant with his baby earlier in the season. Then, Georgia and Joe finally gave in to the chemistry they’d been feeling and slept together following her split from Paul.

Most fans would want the baby's father to end up being Joe, since he and Georgia actually share a deeper connection and genuine feelings. However, there's a chance the writers might go the Paul route to stir up more drama.

Paul and Georgia do not end the season on good terms, with him being recalled as mayor because of her. Then, there's the whole thing of her lying to him about being pregnant before. If he turns out to be the father, I can only imagine how that's going to go. Joe would definitely be the better option out of the two.