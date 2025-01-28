5 best TV shows coming to Netflix (and 2 shows leaving) in February 2025

It's already been quite the year on Netflix, and we're barely one full month into 2025. The streaming service has enjoyed new hits like American Primeval and Missing You, returning favorites like The Night Agent, and hot acquisitions like Younger. If you haven't found something to binge-watch on Netflix so far in 2025, you haven't been looking in the right places!

Netflix continues to give the goods in February 2025 with plenty more TV shows being added throughout the month — and we're not even talking about the streamer's original series. From throwbacks to recent fan-favorites, there are so much binge-worthy titles coming to Netflix in February. But there's also a couple that are leaving. Find out what should be on your watch list.

Patricia Richardson And Tim Allen Star In Home Improvement | Getty Images/GettyImages

Home Improvement seasons 1-8

Coming to Netflix: Feb. 1

Ready for a dose of '90s nostalgia? The next family sitcom from yesteryear to make its way to Netflix is none other than Home Improvement. Tim Allen stars as Tim "The Toolman" Taylor, the host of a home improvement show and a husband and father. The Taylor family, consisting of three sons, gets into all kinds of classic situations that bring the laughs. Running for 204 episodes between 1991 and 1999, Home Improvement also stars Patricia Richardson, Earl Hindman, Taran Noah Smith, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Zachery Ty Bryan, and Richard Karn. Start streaming on Netflix on Feb. 1!

GRIMSBURG on FOX | GRIMSBURG © 2024 by FOX Media Inc.

Grimsburg season 1

Coming to Netflix: Feb. 5

Looking for another adult animated comedy to become obsessed with? Believe it or not, there are still new ones airing on the small screen. It's not just The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers. Fox debuted the police procedural cartoon Grimsburg in January 2024 and renewed the series for season 2 way before season 1 even premiered. The series features Jon Hamm as detective Martin Flute in the titular Grimsburg. Before the second season debuts on Fox on Feb. 16, you can catch up with the first season's 13 episodes on Netfflix beginning on Feb. 5.

The Conners - EMMA KENNEY, LAURIE METCALF, LECY GORANSON, AMES MCNAMARA, SARA GILBERT, JAY R. FERGUSON, JOHN GOODMAN | (Disney/Justin Stephens)

The Conners season 6

Coming to Netflix: Feb. 7

Who doesn't love a good family sitcom? Home Improvement isn't the only one being added to Netflix in February 2025. For a more modern title that still has a bit of nostalgia, the most recent season of ABC's The Conners arrives on Netflix for streaming on Feb. 7. It's the perfect time to catch up with or rewatch The Conners season 6 as the final season premieres on ABC on March 26. After catching up with season 6 on Netflix, there will only be six more episodes before fans have to say goodbye to the Conner family for good — at least until their next rewatch!

Television Stars Reading Scene for A Different World | Lynn Goldsmith/GettyImages

A Different World seasons 1-6

Coming to Netflix: Feb. 7

Maybe Home Improvement isn't throwing far enough back for you. Do you want to go back to the '80s? Well, Netflix has acquired the rights to stream the complete series of underrated fan-favorite A Different World. The series first aired on NBC for six seasons between 1987 and 1993 and began as a spinoff of The Cosby Show for Lisa Bonet's character Denise Huxtable. However, A Different World continued to tell funny and relatable stories about students at an HBCU. Now's a great time to rewatch the show on Netflix, as the streamer's also developing a sequel reboot series!

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Lone Wolf" Episode 301 -- Pictured: Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle | (Photo by: James Dittiger/SYFY)

Resident Alien season 3

Coming to Netflix: Feb. 13

Like The Conners, the science fiction comedy series Resident Alien is another show that has found success by streaming on Netflix. When the show first hit Netflix and surged in popularity, there was even chatter about the streamer picking it up as its future looked uncertain on Syfy. Fortunately, Resident Alien ended up being renewed for fourth season, though the show will be on the move to the USA Network. Before the show returns and settles into its new home, fans can check out the most recent season of the series on Netflix beginning on Feb. 13.

BROOKLYN NINE-NINE -- "Sicko" Episode 617 -- Pictured: (l-r) Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Andre Braugher as Captain Ray Holt | (Photo by: John P. Fleenor/NBC)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is coming and leaving...

Coming to Netflix (seasons 5-6): Feb. 26; Leaving (seasons 1-2): Feb. 25

It's the rare case of a show both coming to and leaving Netflix at the same time, but it's happening to Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Confused? Here's what's happening. As of January 2025, the first four seasons of the hit Fox/NBC comedy have been available to stream on Netflix. On Feb. 25, the first two seasons will be removed, and on Feb. 26, the fifth and sixth seasons will be added. That means, Brooklyn Nine-Nine seasons 3-6 will be available to stream on Netflix in February 2025. (If this pattern continues, seasons 3 and 4 will leave next year and seasons 7-8 will be added.)

Hulu's "The Mindy Project" Final Season Premiere Party - Arrivals | Tibrina Hobson/GettyImages

The Mindy Project seasons 1-6

Leaving Netflix: Feb. 28

It's bad news for fans of The Mindy Project. After streaming on Netflix for a few years, all six seasons of Mindy Kaling's workplace romantic comedy will be removed on Feb. 28. There's only a few more weeks left to get your Mindy fix before she's removed from Netflix. Oddly enough, Kaling's new series Running Point, which stars Kate Hudson, premieres on Feb. 27 on Netflix. You can get your Mindy fix that way or continue to rewatch her underrated sitcom over on Hulu.