4 best TV shows coming to Netflix (and 2 shows leaving) in July 2025

We're almost halfway through 2025, and it's been a great year for Netflix shows so far. New shows like Running Point, Ransom Canyon, and The Waterfront have become new fan-favorites, while the likes of Ginny & Georgia and Squid Game have returned with their latest seasons. There's still so much to look forward to this year, with Wednesday, Stranger Things, and more still set to premiere.

Beyond the Netflix original series we can't stop binge-watching, the streamer has also been steadily adding small-screen hits throughout the year that have been getting a second life. Younger became a hit on Netflix earlier this year, while shows like Animal Kingdom, Blindspot, and The Royals have recently begun streaming and striking a cord as audiences rediscover past favorites.

In July 2025, there are even more great TV shows becoming available to stream on Netflix, perhaps the biggest drop of the year so far. Time-tested television titles like the CBS sitcom Mom, the USA Network drama series Mr. Robot, and more are returning for victory laps. However, there are also a few shows leaving Netflix in July. Find out what's coming and what's going!

Mom

Coming to Netflix: July 1

All eight seasons of the Emmy Award-winning CBS sitcom Mom arrive on Netflix in the US for the first time at the top of July. It's the perfect time to either watch the series for the first time or relive an old favorite. It's only been a few years since the comedy ended with its eighth and final season in 2021, but Mom deserves to have a resurgence. From Chuck Lorre, the sitcom stars Anna Faris as a recovering alcoholic and single mother trying to stay sober and raise her family. Suddenly, her estranged fellow addict mother, played by Allison Janney moves in. The show's full of chaos and heart and honesty as it explores the complexities of addiction, motherhood, and womanhood.

Portlandia

Coming to Netflix: July 1

Back in the 2010s, everyone was watching and quoting Portlandia. The IFC Channel sketch comedy series was a cult favorite that won Emmys and awards and created bits that became memes. All eight seasons and 77 episodes are coming to Netflix on July 1 for all of us to reminisce about a simpler time in 2011 when Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein were making us laugh about cacao. Portlandia ended in 2018, which doesn't seem so far away and also seems like a longer run than you'd think. But it's another nostalgia favorite to dip into during the dog days of summer.

Issa Rae in Insecure season 5 on HBO | Courtesy of HBO

Insecure

Leaving Netflix: July 3

While it's the perfect time to relive the magic of Mom and Portlandia, another fan-favorite comedy will be bidding Netflix farewell. The HBO comedy series Insecure will be removed from the streamer on July 3. All five season's of Issa Rae's comedy series will no longer be available on Netflix, meaning there's only a few more days left to sneak in one last binge. Obviously, the series remains available to stream on Max, but those who were watching on Netflix better hurry up and binge!

Mr. Robot

Coming to Netflix: July 3

If you're looking for something a little more dramatic to watch on Netflix in July, the Emmy Award-winning USA Network series Mr. Robot arrives with all four of its seasons on July 3. Back in 2015, the series starring Rami Malek and Christian Slater was a breakout hit for the cable network, a dark new take on hackers and the digital underground that struck a chord with culture. After its breakthrough debut season, the series became a little more underrated. Some might have missed the last few seasons, but now we all have the chance to binge-watch the series from start to finish.

Sullivan's Crossing

Coming to Netflix: July 8

Speaking of catching up on small screen dramas, The CW's new hit series Sullivan's Crossing arrives on Netflix in the United States for the first time on July 8. If you love shows like Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias, and even Ransom Canyon, there's no doubt that you will adore Sullivan's Crossing. There's romance and drama and even some nostalgia. The series stars One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray and Gilmore Girls star Scott Patterson. While season 3 currently airs on The CW, check out the show from the very beginning on Netflix in July!

THIS IS US -- “Us” Episode 618 -- Pictured: (l-r) Iyana Halley Annie, Iantha Richardson as Tess, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Alexandra Breckenridge as Sophie | Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us

Leaving Netflix: July 8

There will be no tears left to cry on Netflix after July 8. Well, that's not totally true, but there will be no tears left to cry at the expense of This Is Us. The tearjerker family drama series from NBC will no longer be available to stream on Netflix after it leaves on July 8. All six seasons became available on the streamer last year, but its time on the platform is over. In order to rewatch all of the emotional moments of the Pearson family, you will have to stream This Is Us on Hulu.

TV shows coming to Netflix in July 2025:

Mom seasons 1-8 (July 1)

Portlandia seasons 1-8 (July 1)

Yellowjackets season 2 (July 1)

Mr. Robot seasons 1-4 (July 3)

Sullivan's Crossing seasons 1-2 (July 8)

Sneaky Pete seasons 1-3 (July 10)

Entitled season 1 (July 15)

The Steve Harvey Show seasons 1-6 (July 21)

Hightown seasons 1-3 (July 23)

House of Lies seasons 1-5 (July 23)

The Lazarus Project seasons 1-2 (July 28)

TV shows leaving Netflix in July 2025:

Loudermilk seasons 1-3 (July 1)

The Wonder Years seasons 1-2 (July 1)

Insecure seasons 1-5 (July 3)

This Is Us seasons 1-6 (July 8)

Call My Agent! seasons 1-4 (July 22)

Wynonna Earp seasons 1-4 (July 26)

