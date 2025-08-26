3 best TV shows coming to Netflix (and 2 shows leaving) in September 2025

A new month has arrived, and you know what that means: New shows on Netflix! Not only are there a handful of new Netflix original series to look out for throughout September, including Wednesday season 2 part 2, House of Guinness, and Black Rabbit, but the streamer will also welcome lots of exciting fan-favorite shows from the small screen for our binge-watching pleasure.

Netflix will be adding the complete series of a number of shows that we know and love, or maybe that we don't and will be able to discover for the first time. ABC's country music soap Nashville arrives for a dose of twists and turns, while TNT's blue-sky legal dramedy Franklin & Bash throws us back to the 2010s with laughs and a pair of likable leading stars. Plus, many more where that came from!

However, along with all of the great new shows that will be added to Netflix in September 2025 comes the inevitable downside. Out with the old, in with the new. Just as many hit shows will be removed from Netflix this month as are added. Wondering what you need to hurry up and binge and what you'll get to add to your watch list? Here's what shows are coming and going on Netflix in September!

Breckin Meyer, Mark-Paul Gosselaar - "Franklin & Bash" Chicago Screening | Jesse Lirola/GettyImages

Franklin & Bash seasons 1-4

Coming to Netflix on Sept. 1. Perhaps one of the most underrated shows around, Franklin & Bash will be making quite the comeback on streaming with all four of the TNT original series' seasons coming to Netflix at the top of September. Starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Breckin Meyer as the chaotic legal team of Jared Franklin and Peter Bash, the series premiere in 2011 and produced 40 episodes through its final season in 2014. Let's see if this legal series can hit on Netflix like Suits!

Band of Brothers

Leaving Netflix on Sept. 15. Even though Netflix surprised us in the past few years by adding some of the best HBO original series, we have reached the point where those shows are starting to say farewell. The latest of the bunch to depart Netflix is the celebrated 2001 war drama miniseries Band of Brothers, which leaves Netflix in the middle of September. The show's 2010 companion miniseries The Pacific leaves on the same day. Get to streaming before they're exclusively on HBO Max.

Connie Britton, Hayden Panettiere - 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Show | Kevin Winter/GettyImages

Nashville seasons 1-6

Coming to Netflix on Sept. 15. Honestly, nothing is more necessary than a Nashville rewatch right now. Who doesn't need to comfort of Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere as dueling country music stars on our screens?! The primetime soap premiered on ABC back in 2012 and aired for four seasons before moving to the CMT cable network for its last two seasons. Prediction: We're about to witness a major resurgence in popularity for a truly underrated TV gem.

S.W.A.T. season 8

Coming to Netflix on Sept. 15. It's been a few months of waiting since the S.W.A.T. series finale aired on CBS, but the final season of the fan-favorite procedural drama series is finally coming to Netflix. S.W.A.T. season 8 makes its way to our watch lists in mid-September, joining the rest of the series on the streamer. Watch it from the beginning or just relive the final season. But this might not be the end of the road. Shemar Moore announced an in-the-works spinoff series. Keep your fingers crossed!

THE GOOD PLACE -- "Patty" Episode 412 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kristin Bell as Eleanor, William Jackson Harper as Chidi | Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC

The Good Place seasons 1-4

Leaving Netflix on Sept. 26. Holy motherforking shirtballs, it's finally happening... The Good Place is leaving Netflix. The Emmy Award-nominated, endlessly funny, and obviously adored NBC comedy series from Mike Schur departs the streamer after many, many wonderful years of bringing us laughs. There's plenty of time to squeeze in one last binge-watch for the road, and you might want to since the show doesn't have an immediate replacement streamer on deck just yet.

TV shows coming to Netflix in September 2025:

A Thousand Tomorrows season 1 (Sept. 1)

Franklin & Bash seasons 1-4 (Sept. 1)

Orphan Black seasons 1-5 (Sept. 1)

Ancient Aliens season 11 (Sept. 14)

Call the Midwife season 14 (Sept. 15)

Nashville seasons 1-6 (Sept. 15)

S.W.A.T. season 8 (Sept. 15)

Spartacus seasons 1-4 (Sept. 23)

Interview with the Vampire season 2 (Sept. 30)

TV shows leaving Netflix in September 2025: