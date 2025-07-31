7 best TV shows like Netflix's Untamed

Netflix's more recent mystery series, Untamed, has had viewers hooked since it debuted on July 17. Starring Eric Bana as Investigative Service Branch Agent, Kyle Turner, Untamed is a Yosemite-set thriller that quickly climbed to No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10. It's been there ever since!

Mark L. Smith's Netflix original series follows Turner on the trail of a killer after a woman mysteriously dies on El Capitan. Along with trying to solve the crisis, the agent must also come to terms with the recent loss of his infant son.

Untamed was praised for its sumptuous setting and gripping mystery. It was also just renewed for season 2. If you finished the show and can’t get enough of the mystery, here are some more dark and mysterious shows to add to your watchlist.

Dept Q

Dept. Q on Netflix

Seasons: 1

Where to watch: Netflix

Another popular Netflix crime drama to be recently added to the streamer is Scott Frank’s Dept Q. The Scottish-set crime drama follows a Sherlock Holmes-type curmudgeon, DCI Carl Morck (Matthew Goode), as he unlocks a cold case.

The drama sees a team of misfits and no-nonsense British detectives form an unorthodox cold case team. The show sees time jumps, eccentric characters, and an unusual crime involving a lawyer trapped in a submarine.

Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown Season 1, Episode 1 - Photograph by Michele K. Short/HBO

Seasons: 1

Where to watch: HBO Max

Mare of Easttown is one of the most famous and highly regarded detective shows from recent years. Starring Kate Winslet, Evan Peters, and Jean Smart, the HBO mini-series followed the local hero detective (played by Winslet) as she tried to solve a murder in her fictional Philadelphia suburb of Easttown.

Boasting a new perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and a talented cast, Mare of Easttown is a must-watch for anyone looking for a dark crime drama to get their teeth into. Although there is just one short series, the twists and turns about the murder and the lives of the people of Easttown will keep you hooked.

The Bridge

Seasons: 1

Where to watch: Prime Video, AMC+, The Roku Channel, PLEX

There is no shortage of Scandinavian dramas that deliver mystery and thrills, but perhaps none more so than The Bridge, which was remade around the world, including in America and the U. The first season introduced audiences to Swedish detective Saga Norén (Sofia Helin) and her Danish counterpart Martin Rohde (Kim Bodnia), who were forced to work together as a shocking crime takes place on the Øresund Bridge where their two countries meet.

The series, which ran between 2011 and 2018, is full of shocks and twists. Aside from the mysterious plot, their opposites attacts dynamic of the duo (he’s laid back and sarcastic, while she is rude and loves rules) helps The Bridge stand out from the many other Scandi dramas of the era.

Dark Winds

Dark Winds season 3 on AMC

Seasons: 3

Where to watch: Netflix, AMC+, Sling TV, The Roku Channel, and Xumo Play

If you like your crime shows to have striking settings, Dark Winds could be the next watch for you. The crime series is set in the 1970s and follows Navajo Tribal police officers Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) as they investigate a series of violent crimes on the reservation.

Unlike many crime miniseries, which focus on the victim and murderer, Dark Winds has allowed the characters to develop over its three seasons. Set in the stunning southwest of America, Untamed fans will also enjoy the scenery that accompanies the crime plots.

Top Of The Lake

Seasons: 2

Where to watch: Hulu

Directed by Jane Campion, the first season of Top of the Lake is a dark crime drama about the disappearance of a pregnant 12-year-old girl. Set in rural New Zealand, the show sees Elisabeth Moss’s world-weary detective return home to face her secrets and solve the disappearance.

Although the second season was less than satisfying, the first series of Top of the Lake is a groundbreaking addition to the crime genre. Much like Untamed, the series features a stunning scenic backdrop that contrasts with its dark storyline and an interesting detective who must confront their past while solving the mystery.

The Sinner

THE SINNER -- Episode 401 -- Pictured: Bill Pullman as Detective Lt. Harry Ambrose -- (Photo by: Michael Thompson/USA Network)

Seasons: 4

Where to watch: Netflix

The Sinner is a crime thriller anthology series with a twist. The gripping television show sees Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) working a series of unusual crimes. In the spirit of Columbo, these shows are whydunnits, not whodunnits, with the murder usually being shown in the opening episode.

Season 1 sees Jessica Biel committing a brutal murder on an idyllic family beach holiday, and sees Ambrose trying to uncover exactly why she did it. The second season sees the detective try to understand why a young boy poisoned a couple, and the third follows an investigation into a fatal car accident in upstate New York. The fourth and final season follows a new retired Ambrose in northern Maine, trying to reveal what really happened to a prominent family in the area. With a cast including Matt Bomer, Tracey Letts, Carrie Coon, and Chris Messina, The Sinner is must-watch TV for crime fans.

Ozark

Ozark. Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde in Season 4 Part 2 Episode 3 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Seasons: 4

Where to watch: Netflix

Another brilliant crime show to check out on Netflix is the award-winning Ozark. Led by Jason Bateman, he plays a financial advisor who is forced to move to the Ozarks after a money-laundering scheme goes wrong. A darker, grittier Breaking Bad, Ozark sees Marty Byrde attempt to launder millions for a cartel while also protecting his own family.

Ozark is the perfect mix of crime thriller and family drama. Also starring Laura Linney and Julia Garner, Ozark delves into moral complexities and the lengths people will go to protect their family. Much like Untamed, the show features picturesque settings, as much of the drama unfolds in the mystical lakes of

Watch Untamed on Netflix now.

More from Show Snob