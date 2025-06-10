Big Bang Theory spin-off should bring back one OG character to give fans closure

The vast world of The Big Bang Theory just continues to expand and grow! The series first became a franchise with prequel Young Sheldon, its current sequel Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, and now there's one more addition that could be coming. That's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

The spin-off still has not been officially green lit by HBO Max, though the creators and writers have written 10 episodes, which will lean into the sci-fi fantasy element to combine that with comedy. If it does get picked up, you can expect lots of CGI use, according to Variety. The show would bring back titular character Stuart of course, alongside his girlfriend Denise, and scientists Bert, and Barry Kripke.

It's an interesting foursome to feature together, though I am looking forward to how the writers plan to make this story work. Again, if the series does get that final confirmation. I personally don't think a spin-off is necessary, though if it does happen I'll tune in because I'm such a fan of TBBT. Of course one major question on our minds is whether the series will bring back any OG characters.

"The Relaxation Integration"

Kunal Nayaar as Raj needs to be a part of The Big Bang Theory spin-off

I think Leonard, Penny, Sheldon, Amy, Howard, and Bernadette's stories came pretty full circle and the characters got all their major life milestones featured and resolved. We even get a future look at Sheldon and Amy in the Young Sheldon finale, and the voiceover of an Adult Sheldon throughout the prequel series provided certain nuggets like the two having kids. So honestly, other than a fun cameo, I don't think they need to be a part of the main cast.

Though there is one OG character I think should come back to give us The Big Bang Theory fans closure, and that's Raj Kootherpali. Spending 12 seasons trying to find love, Raj never really gets that. And though he came close to having a good match with Anu, that falls apart too. Anu gets a job in London and Raj ultimately chooses not to move there with her knowing she's not his soulmate.

Raj actor Kunal Nayaar has previously said that he liked Raj's ending because throughout the run of the comedy, all he wanted was to find a love before learning to love himself. I love this message, and I agree it was great. Though it did not need 12 seasons to get to that point. If anyone would have been the most difficult to change, it would have been Sheldon. And he did for the better. Raj's storyline could have been handled so much better.

And so, perhaps he doesn't have to be a main character in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, but I do really think it would be such a missed opportunity if Raj and his storyline about finding love or something that just shows more progress for the character from when we first met him should happen. It would be easy enough too and a natural fit as Raj and Stuart are friends. The comic book store owner was closest to him, other than Howard and Bernadette, from the friend group. Us fans deserve to get that closure, and so does the character.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about The Big Bang Theory spin-off on HBO Max.