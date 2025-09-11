Prime Video delays hit spy series

One of the most annoying things about having a cliffhanger ending is the potential of never getting answers. We didn’t think we’d have to deal with that when it came to Mr. and Mrs. Smith on Prime Video, but things have now changed.

In some disappointing news, work on Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2 has been halted indefinitely. This is despite the leads being cast for the season and the initial plans to start up production in the fall.

Donald Glover, Maya Erskine

Why Amazon has held Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2

Deadline reports that issues with casting is the main reason for the delay. Mark Eydelshteyn and Sophie Thatcher had been cast as the leads, but then there was nothing further to add with that. Of course, there were plenty of rumors about recurring and guest stars, but nothing was confirmed.

It looks like either the rumors were unfounded or that negotiations fell apart. Without enough characters cast, production hasn’t been able to get started in fall 2025, which was the plan to bring Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2 in the 2026 schedule.

This could have just been short-term to find the right cast, but now showrunner Francesca Sloane has moved on to another project, Big Little Lies season 3. If she’s busy working on the first episode of that show, it’s going to be hard to pull her back to Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Could this lead to the Prime Video series being canceled?

Of course, when projects are put on hold indefinitely, we usually worry about what this means for the future of it. Is there a chance that Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2 can still go ahead, or is this going to wind up eventually canceled?

It’s hard to say right now, but Deadline also points out that with the delay, there is a risk to the tax incentives in California. Shows have to film within 18 months of getting the tax credit, as this encourages the projects to actually happen and take advantage of the credit. There is still time for Mr. and Mrs. Smith to benefit from it, but it will mean filming has to start up soon.

If the series does film, it’s going to need to do a lot of work to get viewers back in, though. The longer viewers have to wait for a new season, the less likely they are to remember the show even existed. In fact, they’re likely to think that the show was canceled after all, so it becomes a losing battle. We hope this doesn’t happen to this Prime Video spy series.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith is available to stream on Prime Video.