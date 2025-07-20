The Blood of My Blood opening titles are as enchanting as Outlander's Skye Boat Song

The opening titles of prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood are here for our viewing pleasure ahead of the release of the drama Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 on Starz! The network shared the enchanting song, along with visually appealing shots that definitely transport us right into the worlds of the Highlands and World War I England, the two time periods the show is set in.

There's definitely a sort of mythical and dreamy feel to the opening titles that make it just as iconic as Outlander's adaptation of 19th century tune, The Skye Boat Song. Now once you hear it, you immediately think of the historical drama and are transported there. I think the same is going to happen with fans for Blood of My Blood as well going forward. Be sure to check out the video below!

As you can see above, showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts and the rest of the creative team decided to go for an original tune this time around, instead of adapting one like The Skye Boat Song. Of course the one and only Bear McCreary, who's also the composer on Outlander, did an amazing job encapsulating it all. Plus the vocals of folk artist Julie Fowlis definitely work here! I do miss Raya Yarbrough's voice though, and hope hers is at least incorporated elsewhere in the show.

From the Scottish Highlands to the focus of the hands of each couple and other detailed features, I appreciate the clever transitions between the two couples - Jamie's parents Brian and Ellen, and Claire's father and mother Henry and Julia. Having the English and Gaelic lyrics mixed in there, as well as the iconic Stone Circles definitely brings things full circle. Pun intended.

I mean if I'm already fangirling just over the Outlander: Blood of My Blood opening titles right now, what am I going to do when the actual historical drama arrives very soon? I know some of us are going into this a little hesitant, afraid of how the show might effect canon.

Blood of my Blood Season 1 on Starz

Though it is in really good hands and I'm confident this will just add to the epic universe we've known and loved all these years. It will certainly be interesting to see, and my interest is piqued! It's definitely shocking that both Julia and Henry can time travel, and they're about to go on a crazy adventure, just like their daughter.

Blood of My Blood has already been renewed for a second season ahead of the series premiere, with Outlander season 8's filming wrapped. Now we await an official release date from Starz, which is most likely going to be in 2026.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 premieres Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 on Starz.

