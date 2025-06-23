Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 has an exciting filming update ahead of series premiere

Prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood hasn't even premiered yet, but Starz already determined the upcoming show's future. Get ready because season 2 is on the way, and there's also an exciting filming update to go along with it!

The Outlander prequel series focused on Jamie and Claire's parents is set to debut this summer on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. The 10-episode historical drama will release one new episode weekly. Before we've even gotten the chance to immerse ourselves in this trip back in time, the network has green lit the show for a second season which is so exciting!

Outlander: Blood of My Blood on Starz

That means Starz is very hopeful about the series and is banking on it being a success. Honestly with how popular Outlander is, and how dedicated us fans are, I too already know it's going to be a hit before even seeing it. I mean just looking at Jamie's parents, Brian and Ellen, as well as Claire's parents, Henry and Julia, from the numerous images and teaser trailer, I know I'm going to be shipping these two couples so hard. We're definitely going to fall in love with their love stories.

Before this announcement, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts shared that he and the team have an idea for a Blood of My Blood season 2 if Starz was on board, which lead us to believe that it could be very likely we'd get more of this story. So I'm not completely surprised by this news. Though I am a little shocked that the show got a renewal before the first season has even premiered.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood on Starz

Honestly, good for them! You do know what this means though don't you fellow Outlander fans? It means that season 1 is definitely going to end on a cliffhanger. Based on the episode titles, and the finale titled "Something Borrowed," I have a feeling season 1 might end with Brian and Ellen running away together, as was established in the flagship series.

This isn't the only good news for the upcoming romance drama though! Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 has also officially began filming. The news was confirmed in a press release, as well as some adorable snaps of the cast on the show's official social media page. The second season has begun production in Scotland on the same stages where Outlander had its cameras rolling as well. Check it out below!

The prequel stars the four leads: Jamie Roy as Brian, Harriet Slater as Ellen, Jeremy Irvine as Henry, Julia Moriston as Hermione. There's also Tony Curran as Lord Lovat, aka Simon Fraser; Rory Alexander as Murtagh; Séamus McLean Ross as Colum, Sam Retford as Dougal, Conor MacNeill as Ned, and Sally Messham as Mrs. Fitz.

There's still plenty of the franchise in the future with the renewal news of the prequel, as well as the fact that the final season of the OG series is still to come. Be sure you don't miss the conclusion of Jamie and Claire's story when Outlander season 8 arrives sometime in 2026. I'm really hoping a release date will be announced soon.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 premieres Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 on Starz.

