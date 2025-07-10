Outlander: Blood of My Blood trailer reveals huge time-travel shocker we didn't see coming

So I am literally still trying to process what it is I just watched. The Outlander: Blood of My Blood trailer completely caught us off guard, I don't think any of us were expecting this! The prequel series about our beloved Jamie and Claire's parents will see the foursome's love stories intersect way more than we thought they would.

Blood of My Blood premieres Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on the Starz channel, as well as streaming on the Starz app. Weekly installments of the 10-episode series will be released on Fridays on television and online. Plus the great news is that the show has already been renewed for a second season. Check out the wildly exciting and time-traveling trailer below!

Well, as the trailer revealed, there's a huge time-travel shocker we did not see coming at all! The Outlander team certainly did a great job of throwing us for a loop. So as previously established, the story will take place during two different timelines - one in the Highlands of 18th century Scotland and the other during World War I in the 1900s. However, these two love stories are set to clash. Literally.

It turns out the timelines will merge as Claire's mother, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) ends up time-traveling through the Stones back to 1714. And guess who she ends up befriending? Jamie's mother, the one and only Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater)! Now we know where Claire and Bree's time-travel gene comes from. It's from Julia. And, the trailer ends with another surprise in that her father, Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), was also able to go back in time where he meets Ned Gowan (Conor MacNeill) and is looking for his lost love.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood on Starz

The video seems to indicate that perhaps Julia is the one who helps get Ellen and Jamie's father Brian (Jamie Roy) together, convincing the eldest MacKenzie to fight for her love. Neither of the couples' roads is going to be easy. I love that Ellen and Brian have a forbidden romance tale of sorts. They'll definitely have a lot of obstacles in their way.

Brian and Ellen's fathers did not like each other, her brothers Colum (Séamus McLean Ross) and Dougal (Sam Retford) want her to marry Isaac Grant, as seen in the Beltane ceremony, and she's going to have to figure out a way to get out of this union to be with Brian. But we know they'll find a way to be together at the end.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood on Starz

As for Julia and Henry, it looks like we're going to see the beginning of their love story play out. Then, eventually their car in Scotland is going to crash and they'll end up going through the Stones as well. However, for some reason, they'll be separated for a while. Even though it looks like they do travel back to the same time. We get a glimpse of a baby Claire, which is so sweet to see.

Now their time travel adventures open up the door to so many questions. Because we know that they end up dying in another car accident when Claire is older. So do they have Claire before or after their time-travel adventures? How long are they separated for and lost in the past? How will the four of them potentially meeting effect Jamie and Claire's eventual love story? Oh my goodness, so many exciting and intriguing questions! I'm on the edge of my seat.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood also stars Tony Curran as Simon Fraser aka Lord Lovat, Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, and the late Brian McCardie as Isaac Grant. He is the father of Ellen's betrothed, Malcolm. Matthew B. Roberts serves as showrunner, with Maril Davis on as executive producer. The new series comes our way while we wait for Outlander season 8, aka the final season, which is expected to arrive sometime in 2026.

