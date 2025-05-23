The Buccaneers season 2 trailer: Love is worth fighting for

Boy oh boy are we excited about The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+! The first season of the historical drama certainly brought with it romance, twists and turns, and big plot twists we didn't see coming. I have no doubt that the second season will be the same, and it looks so intriguing based on the trailer.

The Buccaneers season 2 premieres Wednesday, June 18, 2025 with the first episode on Apple TV+. The release schedule will remain the same through the finale, which will debut on Aug. 6, 2025. There's a total of eight episodes, just like season 1. Ready to check out the trailer? Watch it below!

What to expect from The Buccaneers season 2

Ok, wow. Where do I begin? Well, Nan and Theo are in honeymoon bliss. At least, Theo is. Nan, not so much. She's clearly trying to put Guy behind her and forget about him, though it's much easier said than done. The story will pick up months after the end of season 1, with Guy still pining over Nan and Jinny has welcomed her new bundle of joy.

The trailer does reveal that Jinny reunites with her besties at some point. And so will Guy and Nan! Sigh. I am shipping them so hard, but their journey to love is not going to be easy. Are they meant to be together in the end? Especially with Nan a duchess now. There's also the huge threat of Simon, who clearly isn't giving up easily on finding his wife and child. The absolute jerk.

The costumes are also getting grander, and there's another wedding on the horizon! Lizzy is in a wedding dress and it looks like she's found love, which she more than deserves after all the trauma she went through in season 1. Mabel and Honoria are not hiding their love anymore, at least in front of her friends. Will they be able to figure something out to be together?

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Then of course is the exciting addition of Leighton Meester as a mysterious character. We get a glimpse of her in The Buccaneers season 2 trailer! Is it me or do the actress and Christina Hendricks, who plays Nan and Jinny's mother, look similar? Could they be sisters, and could Meester's character be Nan's birth mother? This is definitely one of the biggest questions going into the new season! There's plenty more to come, as teased in the synopsis:

"The Buccaneers are no longer the invaders — England is their home. In fact, they’re practically running the place. Nan is the Duchess of Tintagel, the most influential woman in the country. Conchita is Lady Brightlingsea, heroine to a wave of young American heiresses. And Jinny is on every front page, wanted for the kidnapping of her unborn child. All of the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births and deaths … themes consuming all women of any age, no matter what year it is. Last time we got a taste of England. This time we’re in for a veritable feast."

The series stars Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Hendricks, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, Josh Dylan, Barney Fishwick, Amelia Bullmore, and Fenella Woolgar. Other than Meester, new cast members include Greg Wise, Jacob Ifan, Grace Ambrose, and Maria Almeida.

The Buccaneers season 2 premieres Wednesday, June 18, 2025 on Apple TV+.