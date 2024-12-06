Outlander's Caitríona Balfe talks us through season 7 episode 11 shocker: "Those scenes were really hard to film"
This week's episode of Outlander season 7 certainly isn't for the faint of heart, especially when it comes to us passionate shippers of Jamie and Claire. The events that happen in season 7 episode 11, "A Hundredweight Stones," have to be some of the most shocking plot lines ever on this show. And that's saying something!
Thankfully earlier this year at New York Comic Con, we had Caitríona Balfe herself on hand to talk us through the biggest twist of all. Because honestly, we're still trying to wrap our heads around it. And believe us, she had a tough time with it too. MAJOR SPOILERS BELOW.
First off is the fact that Claire and Lord John get married. Now, look. At first I wasn't too worried that the two got married. I was like, fine. This is for her protection but nothing is going to happen. Right? WRONG! I was very, very wrong you guys. As a show only fan, I don't know what is going to happen next but I certainly couldn't have thought of this.
In the haze of their utter agony and anguish, Claire and Lord John do sleep together. It's really not what us who haven't read the books were expecting. Honestly with how strong Jamie and Claire's love is, it feels a bit out of character for Claire to make this decision. And Balfe told us it was "one of the toughest" scenes she's had to shoot. Here's what she said about the shocking moment:
"It's not really a decision, you know? I got those scripts, and I was like, 'I have no idea how we're going to do this. I don't understand her decision.' And as an actor, you kind of have to understand why [your character does] things. This metaphysical love and this person and this soulmate and the loss of that then puts her here, and it felt like a very strange choice," said Balfe. David [Berry] actually was so helpful because I really did struggle. I was like, 'I don't get it, guys. Like, how?'
"He and I, we worked together. And we also worked with Vanessa Coffey, our intimacy coordinator who is amazing, and Lisa Clarke, our director. And it was like, these are two people who are in so much pain and in so much grief, and they're very drunk, And they need solace. And it doesn't make sense, and it's not logical, and it's not about pleasure. And it's not sexual. It's like an animalistic need to feel something, to sort of take away the pain. I guess it's a numbing out or something like that. Those scenes were really hard to film, like, really hard. But I think David is so amazing in it. And I think we did the best version we could have of that."
We definitely agree with everything she has to say, and she explains it very well! The actress is in the same boat as we are, Outlander fans. And now to make matters even more complicated, Jamie turns up (YAY!) and we'll have to wait until next week to see the aftermath of it all when he learns the truth. Not only are his wife and dear friend married, but they also shared a bed. That's going to be a tough pill to swallow.
And remember when we brought you this interview with Balfe and Sam Heughan teasing a separation and the "friction" that's about to happen between them? Well, it's due to the shocking events of this episode! Be sure to check out the full interview as it still teases what's to come next week in season 7 episode 12. I can't wait!
Outlander season 7 part 2 releases new episodes Fridays on Starz.