Coldwater release time and schedule, trailer, and what to expect

One of the newest psychological thriller shows of 2026, Coldwater, has started streaming on Paramount+ for members with a Paramount+ Premium subscription. The series explores themes around masculinity, religion, and ultimately murder, all while asking whether there's more danger to be found in the city or in the rural countryside. If you're looking to jump into a new show this year, Coldwater should be at the top of your list because of its stellar cast, captivating story, and the promise of a satisfying ending within six episodes.

Starring Andrew Lincoln, Coldwater follows his character John, who picks up his family and moves them from London to the much more rural town of Coldwater in Scotland. The first two episodes were released earlier in January 2026 (and the full series already premiered in the UK in late 2025), but if you have a Paramount+ Premium subscription, now is the perfect time to jump into this thriller and join the ride.

Coldwater release schedule on Paramount+

As mentioned above, Coldwater season 1 premiered Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, on Paramount+, and the second episode dropped the following Friday. Each episode is released at midnight ET, which means that fans watching from the West Coast of the United States will be able to watch episodes at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday nights.

But if you're just catching up and wondering when the rest of the episodes will be released, we're excited to say that the six-episode series will continue to follow the same schedule with no interruptions or breaks. With two episodes already available to stream, the remaining four episodes of Coldwater season 1 will air Fridays on Paramount+. The finale episode is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. Here's the full Coldwater season 1 release schedule:

Episode #

Episode Title



Release Date Episode #1 Episode 1 Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 Episode #2 Episode 2 Friday, Jan. 16, 2026 Episode #3 Episode 3 Friday, Jan. 23, 2026 Episode #4 Episode 4 Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 Episode #5 Episode 5 Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 Episode #6 Episode 6 Friday, Feb. 13, 2026

What is the new Andrew Lincoln show Coldwater about?

Coldwater follows the story of John, an ordinary man who finds himself in a wildly dangerous and shocking situation. After he moves from London to rural Scotland, he begins to realize that his charming neighbor Tommy might be even more dangerous than the trouble he left behind in the city. John will need to fight to gain control of his own power and to get out from under Tommy's control and influence. The premise most reminds me of one of my favorite shows, Ozark, but with fewer drugs. If you love an unraveling mystery with realistic high stakes, this series is for you.

Check out the official synopsis for the first episode:

"After witnessing a violent incident in a play park in London, John moves with his wife Fiona and their kids to the rural Scottish idyll of Coldwater. He soon meets his new neighbor Tommy, husband and local pastor Rebecca, and they become fast friends. But when John’s long-repressed rage comes to a head with disastrous results, he soon finds himself unexpectedly indebted to his new friend."

Who is in the cast of Coldwater on Paramount+?

The cast of Coldwater has a great balance of familiar and new faces! Fans of The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes will immediately recognize Andrew Lincoln, who plays John on the series. And if you loved the comedy Our Flag Means Death on HBO Max, you'll absolutely love watching Ewen Bremner in this more serious and dramatic role.

Take a closer look at the show's main cast:

Andrew Lincoln as John

Ewen Bremner as Tommy

Indira Varma as Fiona

Eve Myles as Rebecca

Sanjeev Kohli as Malky

Samuel Bottomley as Cameron

Lois Chimimba as Catriona

Greg Hemphill as Bobby

Because Coldwater originally premiered in the UK in the fall of 2025, there are some spoilers online for how the series will end. So, if you start searching in a browser for answers to your questions, be mindful to avoid spoilers from audiences across the pond who have already seen the whole season!

Catch up with the first two episodes of the thriller series now, and check out new episodes of Coldwater Fridays on Paramount+!