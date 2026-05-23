3 college shows like Off Campus to watch that last longer than a weekend

Since its premiere on Prime Video, Off Campus has been one of the new shows of the year that fans simply can't stop talking about. Based on the fan-favorite romance books by Elle Kennedy, the sports drama centers on the love story between an aspiring singer-songwriter and a college athlete whose mutually benefical deal to pretend to date quickly turns into a real relationship.

While Off Campus season 2 has already been renewed and begins filming soon, there's still a lot of waiting to go until we return to Briar University for another love story. The show's first season features only eight episodes, which are a breeze to binge-watch considering how impossible it is to peel your eyes away from the screen. What other college shows can fans tune into when it's over?

We have already recommended a few romantic shows to watch once you have finished your Off Campus binge-watch, but any of those shows can arguably be finished in either one sitting or a weekend. If you're looking for longer shows that will last beyond your typical two-day marathon, here are three college shows that will keep you entertained for more than one weekend!

Greek (2007-2011)

Throwing it all the way back nearly 20 years ago, for a certain generation, Greek is the epitome of a college show. While I'd recommend Felicity as a must-watch for any generation, it's not currently available to stream as of May 2026. But all four seasons of the ABC Family classic (that's how far we're throwing it back!) are available on Hulu and Disney+ with the bundle subscription.

Greek takes place at the fictional Cyprus-Rhodes University in Ohion and centers on the entertwined personal lives of the various fraternity and sorority members. Between long histories leading to love triangles to incoming freshman learning the ropes of Greek life, the series boasts all the college fun and messy romantic entanglements you want from a binge-watch.

The cast includes Spencer Grammer, Jacob Zachar, Scott Michael Foster, Amber Stevens, Jake McDorman, and more familiar faces. Greek ran for four seasons (though it's technically six since some seasons aired in parts) and 74 total episodes. If you haven't been initiated, it's time to get into the late 2000s hidden gem that's full of millennial nostalgia!

The Sex Lives of College Girls (2021-2025)

From a throwback to a recent fan-favorite, the HBO Max original series The Sex Lives of College Girls is an obvious choice for a college show you have to watch after Off Campus. While it's not inherently a romantic show and it's not a drama, the title clearly suggests some romance, and that inevitably gets dramatic. And there's a bit of sports in this show, too!

The Sex Lives of College Girls centers on four college freshman who become roommates at Essex College in Vermont (again, a fictional university). Four completely different personalities come together as fast best friends to learn from each other as they embark on one of the most formative times of their lives. With each other's support, they navigate friendship, relationships, and sexuality.

Sadly, HBO Max canceled The Sex Lives of College Girls after only three seasons, which means we didn't get to watch the titular girls graduate and move on to the next chapter of their lives. But the series' 30 episodes don't end on a significant cliffhanger and definitely take more than a weekend to watch. Dive into some laughs care of Mindy Kaling after your Off Campus binge!

Grown-ish (2018-2024)

Last but certainly not least, we have another college comedy and another show hailing from ABC Family—well, this time around, it's Freeform. Grown-ish premiered on the cable network back in January 2018 as a spinoff of the ABC sitcom Black-ish. The series sees the Johnson family's firstborn daughter off to college for a brand-new experience as a young adult.

Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) attends the California University of Liberal Arts (you guessed it, a fictional university) and tackles a complex time of her life with the help of some new friends. Grown-ish turned over the reins to Zoey's brother Andre Jr. (Marcus Scribner) for its final two seasons, continuing the show with some new cast members and a fresh point of view.

Grown-ish ran for six seasons, which amounted to 105 total episodes. Most people probably aren't aware that Black-ish had a spinoff this successful, and that's all the reason that new fans need to check out the underrated coming-of-age comedy. The series is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ with a bundle subscription and without a doubt will keep you hooked beyond the weekend.