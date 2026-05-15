3 addictive romantic shows to watch after Off Campus

Off Campus premiered on Prime Video in May 2026 and became the latest sensation that everyone's talking about. Based on the popular book series by Elle Kennedy, the romantic hockey drama brought the characters to life on screen, and though there are some changes from the page, the series adapation has been everything fans had been hoping for.

The college-set drama centers on Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham, polar opposites who find themselves making a deal that involves pretending to date. While Hannah tutors Garrett to ensure he gets a passing grade and remain on the Briar University hockey, team the star athlete guides her through her crush with a band frontman. Obviously, sparks fly between the two.

If you have already binge-watched all eight episodes of the first season, you are definitely looking for something else to watch while you wait for season 2. Thankfully, there are three incredible shows that you can either watch for the first time or watch all over again that involve hockey, college, twisty drama, and lots of romance to tie it all together.

Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 5 | Courtesy of Bell Media

Heated Rivalry

Anyone who watched Off Campus has definitely heard of and probably already watched Heated Rivalry. But since we have some much time that separates us from the second season, there's no better time to reheat the rivalry with another rewatch (and then another and then another).

Based on Rachel Reid's novel of the same name, and the Game Changers book series, Heated Rivalry centers on professional hockey players Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie). As rookies, they are positioned as rivals, but off the rink, their chemistry gets heated.

After premiering on Crave and HBO Max in November 2025, Heated Rivalry took over the world, turning its leading men into overnight superstars and becoming one of the most popular shows on television. Off Campus has received comparisons, but they are both uniquely entertaining.

Benito Skinner in Overcompensating on Prime Video | Courtesy of Amazon

Overcompensating

If you're looking to stick around on Prime Video after you finish Off Campus, you could watch other young adult romantic dramas like The Summer I Turned Pretty, We Were Liars, or Maxton Hall. But you could also watch the hilarious college comedy series Overcompensating.

Obviously, it's not a typical one for one recommendation you would expect for a hockey romance, but with the college setting, the romantic intrigue, and the genuine laughs, it's exactly what you're looking for after Off Campus ends with a cliffhanger bang. Plus, it's another show heading into season 2.

Overcompensating stars creator and writer Benito Skinner as Benny, a former high school athlete who's looking to stay under the radar and in the closet in college in order to fit in. He begins dating his best friend Carmen, but his attraction to his fellow frat pledge is too hot to ignore.

TELL ME LIES - “Are You Happy Now, That I’m on My Knees?” - GRACE VAN PATTEN, JACKSON WHITE | Disney/Ian Watson

Tell Me Lies

Like Off Campus, Hulu's drama series Tell Me Lies also takes place in college and borrows its plot from a book. There's nothing more rewarding than racing through a page-turning book you can't put down and then turning on its adaptation, especially when it's an addictive television series.

Tell Me Lies centers on the toxic relationship between Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White) across eight years. Their relationship begins in college during the late 2000s and continues through 2015, when the chaotic group of friends reunites for a drama-filled wedding.

There might not be hockey in this particular college drama, but Tell Me Lies features its fair share of romance. Between relationship you cheer on and pairings that will have you screaming at the screen, this is a three-season binge-watch that will keep you hooked and on the edge of your seat.