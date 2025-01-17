The Couple Next Door episode 1 review: Close your curtains, people!

The Couple Next Door starring actor Sam Heugan (see our interview with him and Jessica De Gouw, here!) is now streaming. And honestly, thank god if you're a fellow Outlander fan! With the historical drama's finale now out as well, that means Droughtlander has arrived.

So thankfully, we'll have this new series to tide us over for a bit and give us our Sam Heughan fix! The psychological thriller premiered with the first episode on Starz, and will release new installments on Fridays. Ready to get into our review of The Couple Next Door season 1 episode 1, "Welcome to Suburbia?" Let's jump right in! SPOILERS BELOW.

As far as first episodes go, the series does a good job of establishing the main characters - married couple Danny and Becka, and new to the neighborhood Pete and Evie - in their current situations, and even hinting at some of what's to come. They all have typical jobs - traffic cop, fitness instructor, journalist, and teacher. They definitely fit the suburban feel of it all.

There's also a very creepy Alan who gives me chills already. Like, ew. Stop watching Becka through a telescope and going to her yoga classes. Clearly she feels something is off about him too as she was pretty cold when telling him to try the beginner's yoga class. Basically she told him, go away. And yes, you do suck at it, dude.

The first major plot point perhaps comes with the heartbreaking fact that Evie went into the hospital, and the baby had no heartbeat. There's a bit of a twist to Pete and Evie's story into parenthood that makes this even sadder. Pete is infertile and after trying a few times, they had to do IVF using a sperm donor. After all of that and it finally working, it's tragic to see them lose the baby.

Even though we just met The Couple Next Door characters, my heart already goes out to them. Her family on the other hand, especially Evie's father, are quite the opposite and now help at all. Clearly they're of the very religiously strict kind, and not supportive the way they need to be. I have a feeling this will come up later. Plus, how are Pete and Evie going to deal with this big loss now?

Also curious is the fact that Pete and Danny I think will end up entangled in more than just being neighbors, and perhaps sharing a bed with their other halves, if that's where the story is going. That Spencer guy Pete is investigating is the same man who Danny's being paid by to get some quick cash. We don't know what sort of trouble he's found himself in to need money so quickly. Though these two storylines are sure to intersect at some point. Again, we're laying down all the foundational pieces here. The biggest question is what is Danny doing and hiding from Becka?

In the episode, Pete sees that Danny and Becka have invited another couple over to their home to share their bed. Is his interest piqued at this? Finally, is the last few moments of the episode that really ignites things. Clearly from the moment they met, there's a spark between Evie and Danny. I think these two are going to go down a dangerous path. That motorcycle ride was too close and personal. And the dramatic staring at each other in the rain? Ok, ok.

Overall The Couple Next Door season 1 episode 1 was interesting enough to capture my attention and want to see what happens next. Nothing major, other than the miscarriage of course, happens. So it was a bit of an average episode. But they're setting the scene and the ground I guess. That's what the first episode is for. The two couples do also get to start hanging out for the first time, and we see them all together. All I can say is, this is why you close your blinds and curtains, people! At least at night. Even if you are living a safe and quaint suburban life. Episode grade level: C.

The Couple Next Door releases new episodes Fridays on Starz.