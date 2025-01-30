The Couple Next Door episode 3 preview: Something is definitely about to go down

We've already reached the third episode of The Couple Next Door this week. And from the sounds and looks of it, I think something is definitely about to go down. I'm not going to lie, I didn't think it would take two full episodes until the inevitable passionate night was going to arrive. But here we are. The preview of the episode better not be tricking us like that kiss in the rain between Evie and Danny.

The Couple Next Door episode 3, "Blurred Boundaries," premieres Friday, Jan. 31, 2025 at 12 a.m. ET on the Starz app or at 8 p.m. ET on the Starz channel. The streaming time allows for those of you in the Midwest and West Coast to actually start watching on Tuesday night. Thank you time zone differences! Here's a breakdown of the release time:

Starz app

East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays

West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays

Starz linear channel on TV

East coast: 8 p.m. ET on Fridays

West coast: 5 p.m. PT on Fridays

Midwest: 7 p.m. CT on Fridays

Mountain: 6 p.m. MT on Fridays

Courtesy of STARZ

Get ready for things to get hot in here as Danny and Becka are in for a hot night with Evie and Pete. I mean, after Danny and Evie's sensual dancing in episode 2 last week, right in front of Pete the two not having a care in the world, we saw this coming.

It's clear there's been an attraction there from the start. Especially when it comes to Evie and Danny. Becka and Evie look like they could be flirting as well. Now the question is whether Pete is interested in all of this, after he seemed reluctant in episode 2 (and the image below!). Read the synopsis below:

"The sexual tension between the two couples reaches boiling point during a weekend away. Alan’s obsession with Becka escalates further, with devastating consequences."

Courtesy of STARZ

Unfortunately the end of the second episode also showed us creepy Alan, and how he horribly took photos and videos of Becka's personal footage with another couple as Danny filmed on. And he published them to a website. What more can he do and how could it get worse than this? We'll get the answer to that in this episode.

Elsewhere, the mysterious Lena lady is also featured talking to Danny in the first-look images. For goodness sakes. How many women is Danny juggling in his life!? Check out the rest of the promotional photos below.

Courtesy of STARZ

Courtesy of STARZ

Courtesy of STARZ

The Couple Next Door episode 3 premieres Friday, Jan. 30, 2025 on Starz.