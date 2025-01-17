Many of you checking out The Couple Next Door on Starz are most likely Outlander and Sam Heughan fans. And that means with the season 7 finale now streaming, you're going to need something to fill your time until our favorite historical romance returns. Well, this psychological thriller starring Heughan himself is just what you need!

The Couple Next Door premiered Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 on Starz. Even though the season is only six episodes long, there will only be one episode released each week. You can either start streaming at 12 a.m. ET Fridays through the Starz app, or tune in later in the evening at 9 p.m. ET on the Starz channel. We shared the episode release schedule and titles below:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1, “Welcome to Suburbia” Jan. 17 Episode 2, "Tangled Temptations" Jan. 24 Episode 3, "Blurred Boundaries" Jan. 31 Episode 4, "The Miracle" Feb. 7 Episode 5, "The Ultimatum” Feb. 14 Episode 6, “Crimes of Passion" Feb. 21

Courtesy: Starz

Release by time zone

There are also time zones involved here where some of you across the U.S. will actually be able to watch a little earlier if you're going the streaming route. Since Starz releases episodes according to the east coast schedule on the app, those of you in the rest of the U.S. technically have a Thursday night release date. We shared a breakdown of it all below:

Starz app

East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays

West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays

Starz linear channel on TV

East coast: 8 p.m. ET on Fridays

West coast: 5 p.m. PT on Fridays

Midwest: 7 p.m. CT on Fridays

Mountain: 6 p.m. MT on Fridays

Courtesy: Starz

The day of The Couple Next Door's release on Jan. 17 is probably no coincidence and a very smart move on Starz's end as that's when the highly-anticipated Outlander season 7 finale comes out. Us fans are going to need something to watch when the show goes on a break before Outlander season 8 (final season) arrives.

Heughan stars as Danny, while Jessica De Gouw takes on the role of Becka. That's the first couple, and the two are married. Then we've got the newbies in the neighborhood moving into suburbia, Alfred Enouch as Pete and Eleanor Tomlinson as Evie.

The synopsis teases that after the two couples met and get to know each other longer, they get "increasingly close to each other and one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever." The psychological thriller genre is very fitting here, and it's clear there's some big stuff coming for the characters, as teased by Heughan and De Gouw themselves!

The Couple Next Door releases episodes Fridays on Starz.