The Couple Next Door episode 2 is definitely more interesting than the premiere (Review)

It's time for a fun-filled beach day in The Couple Next Door episode 2, "Tangled Temptations." And though no one crosses the line in this episode, interests are definitely piqued. And I have a feeling we're working towards crossing that line very soon. Here's our review of the new episode on Starz. SPOILERS BELOW.

Courtesy: Starz

At the end of episode 1 last week, Danny and Evie were looking intensely at each other while it was pouring rain outside. And the start of today's episode reveals that kiss in the rain teased in the photos and trailer was just a dream. Of course I'm not condoning cheating, but I kind of wanted that kiss in the rain to be real. Does that make me a bad person? Those kisses in shows and movies are always special. But it is better nothing happened here.

Though, that is Evie dreaming about kissing Danny. She clearly is forming an attraction to him already. And we definitely see that play out later in the episode. Which we'll get to in a moment. I first want to talk about creepy Alan. As the two couples head to the beach, he decides to do some snooping around in Danny and Becka's house.

I can never understand people who just leave their keys in the plants or under the rug. I don't care how safe your neighborhood is. Don't do it! It just allows people like this creep to get in easier. Alan finds a recording of Becka with that other couple who visited her and Danny in the first episode. And he starts to take pictures and video of it! Like, what are you doing dude? He is so bad.

Courtesy of STARZ

Onto the beach, Danny and Becka explain how they met while she was in an open relationship with her former boyfriend. And when choosing between the two, she chose Danny. And now, they're living the same lifestyle. Pete is completely confused and has so many questions on how it works, while it's clear Evie's interests have been piqued. And the way it works for Danny and Becka is that it's ok to bring someone, or people, into the bedroom as long as both she and Danny are there.

Now we get to that beach scene I think we're all going to remember for the rest of the series. Nothing dramatic happens, but it's clear this is a key turning point in the story. Danny and Becka start dancing sensually, then Evie jumps in. Becka leaves them to it, and Evie and Danny get super close. With Pete just sitting there watching awkwardly. Like, oh my goodness. I could feel the awkwardness. You would just do that with your partner sitting there? Lol, Evie.

Later when they get home, it's clear Evie is really interested in trying out this open relationship thing. At least for a night perhaps. And Becka would like to invite the other couple into the bedroom with them as well. Though Danny reminds her that one rule they have is no friends. I have a feeling they're not going to stick to this rule, and he's right. That will bring consequences.

Courtesy of STARZ

Elsewhere in the story, after almost getting caught Danny decides to stop working for that Spencer guy. But when he desparately needs more money for that mystery woman he visited and paid, he gets back in. Though his life is on the line when he gets shot at, and the items he was transporting get stolen.

There's also Evie who gets the news that her sister is pregnant. And she takes her frustrations out on the poor fish. Danny also feels like something is off with Alan and intimidates him. I guess Alan feels small, and he takes Becka's images and video that he recorded and publishes them on a website. Someone go punch this man right now.

Overall, I think I enjoyed The Couple Next Door episode 2 more than the first episode. As I mentioned in my review last week, I don't think the premiere was bad. But nothing really happens. And the second episode doesn't have anything super drastic in the plot, but it does move things along nicely and was jam-packed in a more interesting way. There was development on all fronts of the story - the attraction between the couples, creepy Alan, Danny's dangerous side gig and secret. And that's what we're always looking for in a series. Episode grade level: B.

The Couple Next Door releases new episodes Fridays on Starz.