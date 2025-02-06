The Couple Next Door episode 4 preview: Tensions run high after that fateful night

Well, that was certainly an episode last week for The Couple Next Door. The passion and attraction finally reached its boiling point between the couples, but not in the way that we thought. It was definitely more Evie, Danny, and Becka that were into it. Pete wasn't able to continue. So what happens now? We're going to figure out the aftermath of it all soon.

The Couple Next Door episode 4, "The Miracle," premieres Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 on Starz. You can either start streaming right when the episode drops on the app at 12 a.m. ET, or tune in on television at 8 p.m. ET on the Starz channel. Thanks to time zone differences, some of you actually get to stream the episode tonight, Thursday night. Check out the release times below:

Starz app

East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays

West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays

Starz linear channel on TV

East coast: 8 p.m. ET on Fridays

West coast: 5 p.m. PT on Fridays

Midwest: 7 p.m. CT on Fridays

Mountain: 6 p.m. MT on Fridays

What will happen next in The Couple Next Door?

As mentioned above, there's a couple of cliffhangers we were left with last week. One, Pete didn't go through with the couple switching but Evie did. So will the two be able to move past that together now? And second, Becka sees the website Alan put up, and has to deal with the aftermath of that as well. We shared the synopsis below:

"Pete struggles to process what happened during the spa weekend. Evie conceals a secret. Becka deals with the fallout from the blog post and Spencer gives Danny an ultimatum."

As the images suggest, Pete is pissed and it seems like he's going to take his anger out on Danny. Evie is also visiting her parents again, and there seems to be some good news. But is it just me or does she look a little weird in this image above? Like, she's plotting something. I don't know.

Danny and Spencer was bound to get messy at some point. That's what happens when you help a shady guy. And if he wants out or isn't delivering the way he's supposed to, these types of people know how to threaten you. And Danny certainly has a lot to lose with his family. Finally, Alan is now in a wheelchair after he collapsed in episode 3. Hopefully this means he's putting a stop to his creepy ways. Check out the rest of the images below!

