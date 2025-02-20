The Couple Next Door season 1 finale watch guide: Episode 6 release date, time, and more

Well, that was certainly quick. But that's what happens when a season is only six episodes long! This week is officially when The Couple Next Door season 1 finale is here. It was definitely great to have the series during Droughtlander since we could still see Sam Heughan's wonderful face.

Now, we'll have a completely Outlander-less time. Well, what are we going to do? I think we're used to it by now. In the meantime, let's focus on the last episode of the psychological thriller's first season. Here's all the details you need to know!

Courtesy: Starz

The Couple Next Door episode 6, "Crimes of Passion," premieres Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 on Starz. I think you all know the drill by now if you've been tuning in each week! If you watch right when the episode drops on streaming, you can do so at 12 a.m. ET on the Starz app. Though if television is what you choose to do, then you can catch the finale at 8 p.m. ET on the Starz channel. Check out the release times for both platforms below:

Starz app

East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays

West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays

Starz linear channel on TV

East coast: 8 p.m. ET on Fridays

West coast: 5 p.m. PT on Fridays

Midwest: 7 p.m. CT on Fridays

Mountain: 6 p.m. MT on Fridays

In the previous episode last week, episode 5, "The Ultimatum," we saw Evie go full on obsessed with Danny, the two slept together again and this time with no knowledge of their significant others, she tells him she's pregnant with his baby, and Pete told Evie she has to choose between either getting rid of the baby or they're done. Plus, Danny and Becka find out that Alan is the one behind the website. SO much happened in the penultimate episode of the season.

Well, things will continue and the cliffhanger we were left with is the fact that Pete still has Danny's gun. What's he going to use it for? Why does he have it? Well, the title of this week's episode of The Couple Next Door definitely makes me nervous. Plus, there's that very first opening shot scene in episode 1 with the four of them running in the forest. Something big is about to go down. Do you see Pete's face in that image above!? Check out the synopsis below:

"As secrets spill out during a violent showdown in the Yorkshire Dales, Evie more delusional than ever and Pete at a breaking point, will Danny and Becka’s relationship finally be destroyed by the couple next door?"

The psychological thriller has been renewed for a second season at Channel 4 in Britain. However, neither Heughan or the main cast will reprise their roles except for Hugh Dennis as Alan. Season 2 will introduce a new cast dealing with their own troubles and entwined stories.

The Couple Next Door episode 6, aka the season finale, premieres Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 on Starz.