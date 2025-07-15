Criminal Minds: Evolution boss confirms another season-long unsub is coming in season 4

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 10 aired on July 10, 2025, on Paramount+, but unfortunately, the anticipated explosive finale generated mixed feelings about the endings to the Voit, Serial Killer Network, and Disciple cases. While some enjoyed the BAU's takedown, others found it underwhelming and disappointing. If that didn't frustrate fans enough, Erica Messer confirmed another season-long unsub is in store for season 4.

Although I enjoyed the finale and seeing Voit flip the script, I can't ignore that it felt a little underwhelming than expected. After spending so much time focused on Voit, his story ended bleakly and predictably. The BAU deserves to be free of Voit, but in a twist of fate, they feel sorry for him in the end. Although I wished for this outcome for Voit, it still lacked the shock value that leads me to think Voit will end up killing someone else due to his wavering thoughts between good and evil.

L-R: RJ Hatanaka as Tyler Green, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, and A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 7, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 4 teases time-jump storylines

Fans who hated Voit's storylines are finally winning, but at the same time, we're all losing. Instead of catching one unsub an episode, Erica Messer confirms that"there will be another season-long unsub who the audience will learn about before the BAU." We're saying goodbye to Voit and hello to a new unsub. Messer promises that season 4 will still "rely on real, simple, scary stories where we'll take the audience into the dark, scare them and save them." Although that's a bit disappointing, I'm holding onto hope they make it a good season with an interesting overarching unsub case.

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 4 should still have some interesting storylines despite having to deal with one unsub. Messer gave us some crumbs as to what next season will look like for the BAU outside the office. At the beginning of season 3, we time-jumped six months, and now we'll fast-forward an entire year. The finale provided insight into some of the potential storylines, while Messer filled in a few more details following the finale.

L-R: A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, RJ Hatanaka as Tyler Green, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, and Joe Mantegna as David Rossi in Criminal Minds: Evolution, in season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

The season 3 finale confirmed Voit's prison sentence, Evan's transition to new cases, Dr. Ochoa's farewell to Voit, and Tyler staying with the BAU. All of those are excellent plotlines, but how will they play into the time-jump? I have no idea, but I do know we won't see Evan (Geoff Stults) and Dr. Ochoa (Aimee Garcia). However, we will see JJ's grief journey and parenthood a year later, while Penelope dives back into the dating world. Other than those subtle hints, we don't know much else.

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 4 started filming in May 2025, but it's too early to predict when the season will premiere on Paramount+. Still in production as of mid-July 2025, we hope they can pull off another spring/summer release in 2026. Season 2 and 3 premiered 11 months apart (June 2024 to May 2025). Can they do a fast turnaround again?

All seasons of Criminal Minds are streaming on Paramount+.

