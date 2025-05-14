Cut! There's only one The Studio season 1 episode left before it's a wrap

Believe it or not, that's almost a picture wrap on The Studio season 1. Translation: The season finale is next week! There's only one episode left in the debut season of the critically acclaimed new Apple TV+ comedy series, and the stakes couldn't be higher for Matt Remick (Seth Rogen) and his team. But before we can find out what's next for the Kool-Aid movie, everyone wants to know exactly when we can tune into the surely hilarious season finale.

The Studio season 1 episode 10, "The Presentation," will be released on Apple TV+ at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Tuesday, May 20. The season finale episode will be available to stream around the world on Wednesday, May 21, but Apple TV+ tends to release some of its original shows early in the United States. For a closer look at the season finale's release times stateside, we're sharing a breakdown of when to watch the episode in each U.S. time zone:

East Coast: 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 20

West Coast: 6 p.m. PT on Tuesday, May 20

Central: 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 20

Mountain: 7 p.m. MT on Tuesday, May

Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn and Seth Rogen in "The Studio," now streaming on Apple TV+. | Courtesy of Apple

What to expect from The Studio season 1 finale

Leading up to the season finale, the Continental Studios team has been working hard to pull out all the stops for the Kool-Aid movie. Before attending the Golden Globes, which was a major win for Sal (Ike Barinholtz) as everyone hopped on the trend to thank him, the team put their heads together to cast the movie. They ran into a number of obstacles that could potentially taint the optics of the movie, which had them overthinking race and being offensive anyway.

In the penultimate episode, the team gathers for CinemaCon and has a bit of fun before their presentation... perhaps a little too much fun. There's a lot riding on their presentation at CinemaCon, because as the official synopsis for the season finale teases, if their presentation doesn't immediately wow buyers and, well, everyone, that could be it for Continental Studios. Matt will have failed as an executive and the studio will be offloaded to a tech company.

Take a closer look at the season finale's official synopsis via Apple TV+:

"If Matt’s team doesn’t pull off an amazing CinemaCon presentation, the studio will be sold...to a tech company."

Just like with all episodes of The Studio, something will go humorously wrong for Matt despite all of his efforts to do everything right. He gets a little ahead of himself sometimes (okay, most times), which consistently produces the opposite result he was aiming for. But something tells me that Matt could be about to unexpectedly crush this presentation. For all his bumbling faults, he deserves a win. There's still a chance, though, that he'll be forced to go into survival mode for Continental.

Thankfully, no matter what happens for Matt in the season finale, we can look forward to another season. Earlier this month, Apple TV+ announced the renewal of The Studio season 2. There's no word yet on when we can expect to watch the next season or what we can expect from it, but we'll have a better idea of where Matt and Continental Studios will be after watching the season finale. Make sure to tune in right when it premieres to avoid seeing any spoilers!

The Studio season 1 finale streams Wednesday, May 21 on Apple TV+.