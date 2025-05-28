Dept. Q release date, time, and everything to know before it drops on Netflix

We're so excited for an all-new Matthew Goode series, and this time the actor is dipping his toes into the crime drama genre. Dept. Q arrives very soon, and we've got all the watch details for you so you don't miss out. Plus, keep reading for what the upcoming series is all about.

Let the countdown begin because it's not long now! Dept. Q premieres Thursday, May 29, 2025 onNetflix. If you're on the streamer often, then you know that the release time for the streaming service's new releases is always at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. And this time, it's no different. The British crime thriller is also available in international territories where Netflix content is available. Check out the U.S. release times, as well as the global ones as well below.

Location Release Time West Coast of the U.S. 12:00 a.m. PT Midwest of the U.S. 2:00 a.m. CT East Coast of the U.S. 3:00 a.m. ET United Kingdom 8 a.m. BST Brazil 4:00 a.m. BRT Germany 9:00 a.m. CEST South Africa 9:00 a.m. SAST Dubai, UAE 11 a.m. GST South Korea 4:00 p.m. KST Sydney, Australia 5:00 p.m. AEST

Justin Downing/Netflix

What is Dept. Q starring Matthew Goode about?

As seen in the trailer, it's clear that Goode's character DCI Carl Morck is as confident as they come. Though that attitude does mean that he doesn't have many friends and co-workers who actually like him. Though I have a feeling he might like it that way. Will that change with Akram and Rose who seem to be working with him in the newly formed department at the station, Dept. Q? These detectives are on the case!

When the Scottish government believes the police station needs a better image to hide the fact it's an "under-resourced, failing police force," from the public, their idea is to turn to cold cases and create this new department with Morck at the head of it, per the synopsis. He's also the only person running it, though like I said. I have a feeling a couple of more people will want to join him and help out.

Their first case? A "prominent civil servant" who disappeared without a trace years ago. Though now they may have a chance of finding them by Carl doing what he does best - "rattling cages and refusing to take no for an answer." In case all of this wasn't enough, it's also clear that he's dealing with guilt and trauma following a shooting that left an officer dead and his partner unable to walk. Will he be able to get through his personal struggles while solving the cold case? We'll find out in just a few hours!

Dept. Q stars Matthew Goode as Detective Chief Inspector Carl Morck, Chloe Pirrie as Merritt Lingard, Jamie Sives as Detective Chief Inspector James Hardy, Mark Bonnar as Stephen Burns, Alexej Manvelov as Akram Salim, Leah Byrne as Detective Constable Rose Dickson, Kate Dickie as Detective Chief Superintendent Moira Jacobson, Shirley Henderson as Claire Marsh, Kelly Macdonald as Dr. Rachel Irving, and Tom Bulpett as William Lingard.

Dept. Q premieres Thursday, May 29, 2025 on Netflix.