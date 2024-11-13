Did Bad Sisters season 2 really just do that!? (Episode 2 review)
Um, wow. I'm just in shock right now after watching Bad Sisters season 2 episode 2, "Penance." The story went in a direction I definitely did not see coming. I don't think any of us did. The series dropped the first two episodes today on Apple TV+, and then will move to one episode weekly. Alright, let's get into it. Here's our review of the second episode. SPOILERS BELOW.
While the first episode of the season was good but felt like it was off to a bit of a slow start, episode 2 hits the ground running. As we saw in season 2 episode 1, Roger feels very guilty over his involvement in covering up John Paul's death with Grace and he wanted to go to confess to the police. It turns out that instead, he confesses everything to his sister, Angelica. And that was the wrong person to talk to.
Not for Roger, but for Grace. Angelica tells her she knows everything, and oh my goodness Roger why did you do this? Poor guy. I know the guilt is eating him up, but Angelica is the last person he should have said anything to! Grace asks for space, which I don't think is much to ask. Apparently Angelica just wants to understand and wants an explanation. Like, who are you and why are you being such a nosy, nosy b-word. Pardon my French.
She got on my nerves in this episode. And then she makes it worse! Angelica tries to pressure Grace into telling her what happened and to explain herself to the point where Grace snaps. Now, look. Grace is not emotionally and mentally stable. That's clear. But this poor woman has been through so much and never went to therapy for it.
At least, that's not mentioned during the two year time jump. But Angelica is pretending like she wants to help, though it's just that she wants to know everything and it's like she wants to prove she's better than Grace and her sisters or something. Why are you so obsessed? Like, go away. Seriously.
What makes matters worse for Grace are her sisters. They're only trying to help, perhaps even starting to think that maybe Grace has something to do with her new husband Ian's disappearance. Especially since Grace was capable of hiding Roger's involvement from them. They even start cleaning up, which I love. Oh, and going to intimidate Roger? Hilarious!. These sisters will literally do anything for each other. Though unfortunately they really went about confronting her the wrong way. Grace was already feeling suffocated thanks to Angelica, and the Garvey sisters put even more pressure on her.
In a shocking turn of events that really caught me off guard, I think Grace is dead. The show has killed her off! After yelling at her sisters and yelling at her daughter, Grace takes a bunch of money and then calls Eva asking for help. Was she running away? What was Grace's plan here? She's unstable and in a really bad place. When she leans down to start looking for an earring her daughter gave her, Grace crashes her car. In a surprising and devastating turn of events, I think Grace is gone. Which is quite a risky plot twist.
I really wasn't expecting this at all. It's so sad that the last time the sisters and Blanaid spoke with Grace it was on tense terms. I'm sure that's going to be devastating and guilty for them. It's a shame that after everything she went through, Grace finally had the chance to be happy. Though now she's tragically died. It's a true shame.
I don't know how to feel about this storyline. Like I said, Grace definitely deserved better after all the abuse she'd gone through. And I know real life is tragic at times and we don't always get a happy ending. But that's what television shows are for, right? The series definitely took a risk in doing this, and I hope it pays off later in the season. Even so, the episode was done really well and I could feel the pressure Grace was under.
Elsewhere, I think Angelica is punishing herself or something with the chain wrapped around her leg? Also, I miss the Claftin brothers. They had such a better dynamic than Loftus and Houlihan. They continued to get on my nerves. Episode grade level: B.
Bad Sisters season 2 streams new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.