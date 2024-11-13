The Garvey sisters' chemistry makes Bad Sisters season 2 episode 1 shine (Premiere review)
Bad Sisters season 2 has arrived, and I'm so happy that it has! This show became one of my favorites, one reason being the great darkly comedic writing and chemistry the five leading ladies have that we were introduced to in season 1. And so I'm looking forward to seeing where this journey leads us to next. And we get that with Apple TV+ dropping the first two episodes today! Are you ready for the Bad Sisters season 2 episode 1, "Good Sisters," review? Let's get into it! SPOILERS BELOW.
Overall, this episode was a lighthearted one of sorts with a few darker and more intense scenes woven in. Let's start with the opening shot, which is the Garvey sisters, minus Grace, seemingly driving at night to dispose of a body. Who is that and what lead to those events? Of course I'm assuming that's going to be the main mystery this season.
For a premiere episode, especially one that takes place two years after the season 1 finale, I was expecting a little more information as to what the sisters have been up to in the last two years. Especially since the events that happened were so traumatic and tense. Perhaps that will slowly unravel as the season goes on? I don't know. One thing we do know though is that Ursula and her husband are no longer together, and he's dating a new blonde. Not surprising since she was having an affair.
The main dark cloud so to speak of the episode is Roger, and I really can't blame the poor guy. He's such a sweet and gentle soul and despite the horrific things John Paul did to him, his guilt is catching up to him right now. And that freaks Grace out as her might be exposed because Roger wants to go to the police and confess. What's exasperated these feelings is the fact that authorities have found the body of John Paul's father.
As a reminder, JP himself killed his dad. And this may lead to authrorities digging deeper into what really happened to John Paul, with Grace and Roger making it look like a suicide. This is horrible timing as she's finally found happiness with Ian, who seems like an actually good guy, and the two were married.
I don't know if that's going to last much longer now though as Grace confesses to Ian what she did to John Paul. He's rightfully shocked and needs to walk it off. Though he doesn't come back home the next day. Did he flee? Did someone do something to him? Did Grace? So many questions! Although we didn't see much of Ian, I like him already. Hopefully nothing bad has happened to him.
Two characters who I immediately don't like, sorry, are the inspectors - Loftus and Houlihan. The first is just too mean in a way that's not funny and Houlihan is just annoying. I'm already over these two characters. I'm intrigued by nosy Angelica, Roger's sister, whose attitude and air of righteousness is not going to be good for the girls. I can feel it.
Overall I think the Bad Sisters season 2 premiere was a good one, starting off with a bit of mystery but still balancing it with some happiness before everything starts to go downhill once again. The first episode did a good job of establishing what's to come, and dropping hints at the plot points that will take center stage this season.
Even though I'm not currently a huge fan of the new characters, the ones we know and love from the first season are really great as I expected them to be. The Grace, Eva, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka actresses have such good onscreen chemistry. And that's what makes this show shine! Episode grade level: B.
Bad Sisters season 2 streams new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.