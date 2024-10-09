Don't miss a minute of the laughs! Here's when to catch new episodes of The Franchise on Max
By Sandy C.
A new satirical comedy is now streaming on Max that you are not going to want to miss this fall season. Here’s when new episodes of The Franchise will be available to stream.
We know that the fall season is known as the spooky season. Trust me, it’s my favorite time of the year. We can’t plenty of thrilling shows, dramas, true crime, and so many scary movies to watch. And thanks to streaming platforms, we can enjoy all of these from the comfort of our own home. But even fans of the genre need a break in between horrors, and this is why I love that we have The Franchise to turn to!
As much as I enjoy my scary movies and shows, I need a dose of laughs here and there, and after watching the first episode of The Franchise, I can report it fits the bill if you feel the same. New episodes go live on HBO Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET, and stream on Max at the same time, so checking out new episodes is fairly easy. But when will these be available?
Here’s the episode release schedule for The Franchise so you don’t miss out.
- Episode 1 is titled “Scene 31A: Tecto Meets Eye” and it is now streaming
- Episode 2 is titled “Scene 36: The Invisible Jackhammer” and it will stream on Oct. 13
- Episode 3 is titled “Scene 54: The Liliac Ghost” and it will stream on Oct. 20
- Episode 4 is titled “Scene 83: Enter the Gurgler” and it will stream on Oct. 27
At this time, we only know about these four episodes. But as soon as we learn more, I’ll be sure to update this post. In the meantime, you are only one episode behind so what are you waiting for?
The Franchise stars Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, and others. The satirical comedy is rated TV-MA.