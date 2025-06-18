Don't miss any of The Buccaneers season 2 drama with this release schedule

The Buccaneers season 2 is finally here, and we get the aftermath of the major cliffhangers we were left with in the season 1 finale! The premiere episode picks up right where we left off as the party is in full swing at Nan and Theo's wedding. Though she's less than thrilled, Jinny and Guy have managed to get away. The first episode was enjoyable, and we can't wait for more. So when do you need to tune in for new episodes?

The Buccaneers season 2 premiered today, June 18, 2025 at 12 a.m. ET with the first episode on Apple TV+. Though the streamer is known to release multiple episodes with most of its content, that's not the case here. Every week on Wednesdays, you can expect one new installment of the historical drama until the finale.

The last episode is scheduled for Aug. 6, 2025. Just like season 1, the second season is a total of 8 episodes. I personally like the weekly release so these American girls living the English life can stick around on our screens longer. Check out a detailed breakdown of the release schedule below:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 June 18 Episode 2 June 25 Episode 3 July 2 Episode 4 July 9 Episode 5 July 16 Episode 6 July 23 Episode 7 July 30 Episode 8 (finale) Aug. 6

Kristine Frøseth and Leighton Meester in "The Buccaneers," premiering June 18, 2025 on Apple TV+

Just a heads up if you haven't seen The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1 yet, we are going to discuss some spoilers here. As I think many of us assumed and expected, our guesses were right. It turns out that Leighton Meester's character, Nell, is indeed Nan's birth mother. And not only that, but she's also Patti's sister. Talk about a complicated family dynamic!

I'm sure as the season goes on, we're going to see this continue to play out. Though it seemed like Nan sort of put it together that her aunt could actually be her birth mother, she doesn't say anything. Or maybe she didn't realize it. I'm not sure. Anyway, to help her sister out as Seadown is looking for her, Nan stuns in a red dress to the black and white party. This will definitely be another major storyline to come.

Next week in season 2 episode 2, "Holy Grail," the synopsis teases that there will be a Tintagel spring gala put on, I'm assuming by Nan and her new husband Theo. During the event, Lizzy knows some "crucial information" and is not sure if she should tell her bestie about it. What is this information, and why would it be so hard for Lizzy to share it with Nan? I'm also curious to see whether the new duchess is indeed going to be able to put Guy behind her, or if he'll be a third wheel in her marriage despite being miles away.

The Buccaneers season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

More streaming news from Show Snob: