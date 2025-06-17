Jump into the wonderful world of The Buccaneers season 2 (How to watch the premiere)

The Buccaneers season 1 did such an amazing job of balancing what we all love about historical dramas, a feminist-focused story, and bringing fun and lightheartedness to a story that also has some very dramatic and dark turns. That's why we're very excited, and have high hopes for, the second season that's right around the corner!

The 8-episode new season premieres with just the first episode, so one installment will be released each week. So when can you start tuning in? The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1, "The Duchess of Tintagel," premieres Wednesday, June 18, 2025 on Apple TV+. Though thanks to the streaming release time, some of you can actually start watching tonight, technically.

Since the platform releases new episodes at 12 a.m. ET, that east coast release time means that it's earlier in the evening on Tuesdays based on your time zone. For example, those of you on the west coast actually get the premiere of the historical drama at 9 p.m. PT this evening. Check out a breakdown of the release times below:

East Coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 18

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, June 17

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, June 17

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, June 17

Kristine Frøseth and Leighton Meester in "The Buccaneers," premiering June 18, 2025 on Apple TV+

As you can already guess from the title of episode 1, the story is going to pick up where the first season left off. The huge cliffhanger was the fact that Nan agrees to marry Theo and become Duchess to protect her sister Jinny who has run away, pregnant, from her abusive husband James. Theo thinks Nan chose him over the one she truly loves, Guy. But, she tells Guy to go with Jinny so she's not alone, and Nan's feelings for Theo definitely are not that she's in love with him.

According to The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1 synopsis, the wedding is "in full swing." Though when a "surprise visit from a ghost from her past" arrives during the celebrations, this could threaten to turn "everything upside down." Well, if we had to take a wild guess, it's probably Leighton Meester's mystery new character, Nell, that the description is alluding to.

Plus, a glimpse of the actress was teased in the trailer. Us fans have a pretty good theory in thinking that Nell is actually Nan's birth mother. If you remember back to the season 1 finale, that was also a loose thread left for us to digest. Her mom and dad, Mr. and Mrs. St. George nervously spoke to each other about Nan's birth mother arriving at the party. Oh, the drama!

Elsewhere this season, Conchita is taking on the role of helping young American women integrate into the British society and find matches, while it's great to see Honoria and Mabel still going strong. Jinny and Guy are on the run and her face is on the front page of all the newspapers. It's clear Guy and Nan are still yearning for each other though, and I'm sure that will continue even if they're far apart. There's plenty of hardships for all the girls, but I know they'll be able to get through it all together!

The Buccaneers season 2 premieres Wednesday, June 18, 2025 on Apple TV+.

More streaming news from Show Snob: