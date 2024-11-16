Eager for more Yellowstone feels? Here’s why you should watch Taylor Sheridan’s Landman on Paramount+ soon!
By Renee Hansen
Taylor Sheridan has the Midas touch in creating gritty, raw stories. His most popular, Yellowstone, recently premiered the long-awaited second part of its fifth and final season. If you are looking for more Sheridan series', the wait is almost over. On Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, Paramount+ will release the next series in Sheridan's modern stories, Landman.
The new series, created by Sheridan and Christian Wallace, joins Yellowstone, Tulsa King, and other Sheridan series set in the modern world. Landman focuses on the world of oil companies in West Texas and is based on the podcast series Boomtown, hosted by Wallace. The story focuses on events at the cusp of an oil boom that will affect the climate, economy, and geopolitics.
This show, like Yellowstone, features an outstanding line up of cast members. Joining Thornton, Hamm, and Moore are Ali Larter, Andy Garcia, Michael Pena, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chavez, and J.R. Villarreal. Several of these actors have already been featured in some of Sheridan's other projects - Thornton in 1883, Randolph in 1913, and Jordan in Yellowstone.
If you are a fan of his, you will want to tune into Landman, which gives off Western feels, just like Yellowstone. Let's get into some more specific reasons why you should be watching the show!
Just like Yellowstone, Landman is a story that focuses on monied people fighting others for what is near and dear to their hearts - more money. The new series also features high stakes, with opposing sides maneuvering numerous moving pieces, themes also featured in Sheridan's breakthrough series. While the wealthy are a focus, both shows also portray the other side. In the case of Landman, the stories of the roughnecks or oil crew, those who get their hands dirty.
While the two series' aren't carbon copies of one another, which fans wouldn't want, they both feature strong leading men. Thornton portrays Tommy Norris, a crisis executive at an oil company, while Kevin Costner portrays John Dutton, owner of the Yellowstone ranch. Their jobs differ, but they're the faces of their subsequent series' who are tough, commanding men who stop at nothing to get what they want.
Of course, the fact that both Yellowstone and Landman are written by Sheridan will give them a familiar feel. This is true of all of his productions, including the Western dramas set in previous periods like 1883, 1923, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves. People are drawn to Sheridan's work for the complex family dynamics, survival struggles, and relatable characters. They return because they can't get enough of the thrilling drama each series brings. He has also taken people's knowledge of the West, making it more interesting and authentic. And I'm sure Landman is going to deliver on all those things.
The first two episodes of Landman premiere Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 on Paramount+. The remaining eight episodes will be released weekly, with the season finale on Jan. 12, 2025.